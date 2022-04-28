LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Score and Match Updates

Delhi Capitals avoid hiccups in the end to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets. David Warner remained the top scorer for DC. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for Delhi as he picked up 4 wickets to bamboozle Kolkata.Also Read - IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh's Tweet on Shashank Singh Goes Viral After SRH Star's Heroics Against Gujarat Titans

A splendid bowling effort from Delhi Capitals restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 146-9 after 20 overs. Nitish Rana remained the top scorer in Kolkata’s innings.  Also Read - PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 42 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 29, Friday

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant had no hesitation to bowl first. Chetan Sakariya comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan Also Read - IPL 2022: Coach Manhas Recalls 17-Year Old Umran Malik Troubling Ranji Batters

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer wanted to bowl first as well. KKR have made three changes – Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana come in. 

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant , David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs KKR, Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs KKR | DC vs KKR | Rishabh Pant | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | David Warner | KKR vs DC Live, DC vs KKR, DC vs KKR Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, DC vs KKR Dream11, Delhi vs Kolkata Live, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL live, DC vs KKR live score

Live Updates

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: It is kind of cruel that Shreyas Iyer has come to roll his arm over. Unnecessary drama at the end. SIX!!! Rovman Powell finished off in style. Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: SIX!!! Rovman Powell has been magnificent. He missed out in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals. He will look to finish it now unbeaten. Just 5 required off the last 13 balls.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: SIX!!! Welcome to the crease, Venkatesh Iyer. Rovman Powell smokes it down the ground. IN THE AIR!!! Powell would have his heart in his mouth seeing the fielder. Just fell short of that fielder. EDGE and lands safely. Luck not going Kolkata’s way. FOUR!!! It is getting ugly for KKR. DC need 18 off 20 balls.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: FOUR!!! Brilliant pull shot from Axar Patel. SIX!!! Cheeky from Axar Patel. Delhi slowly crawling their way back into the game. Shreyas Iyer has brought Andre Russell early for bowling considering he is a 20th over specialist. RUN OUT!!! Axar Patel, what have you done. Delhi lose another. DC need 34 off 30 balls.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Last 15 minutes in the game have been dominated by KKR. Delhi Capitals just had one stable partnership in the innings. Will Axar Patel and Rovman Powell finish it off for the Capitals. Tim Southee brought back into the attack. DC 95-5 after 13.2 overs.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!!! Lalit Yadav uncomfortable stay at the crease ends. Narine sets him beautifully. 2 Straight deliveries and then an off spin ball crashing into the stumps. OUT!!! Umesh Yadav gets the big wicket of Rishabh Pant. KKR are back in this. DC now 84-5 after 11.1 overs.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: The presence of Ricky Ponting in the dugout has really helped Delhi Capitals. OUT!!! Fierce bouncer from Umesh Yadav gets the better of Warner. Misses out on a well deserved 50. DC 82-3 after 9.3 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: SIX!!! That was a no ball from young Harshit Rana. Lalit Yadav guides it past the wicket keeper for a maximum. FREE HIT!!! Lalit does not connect. He is currently anchoring the innings, on the other hand, Warner is playing the role of an aggressor. DC 66-2 after 8 overs.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: IN THE AIR!!! Just evades Shreyas Iyer at mid wicket and crosses the boundary. David Warner is continuing where he left in Punjab. DROPPED!!! Aaron Finch drops Lalit Yadav at mid on. Will it prove costly? Stay tuned for live updates. DC 46-2 after 5.4 overs.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Why Tim Southee has not been given the ball till now? With the new ball, he can be the most destructive bowler in the KKR line up. FOUR!!! Welcome to the crease Southee. Overpitched from him and gets dispatched by Warner. DC 30-2 after 3.1 overs.