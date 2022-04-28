LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Score and Match Updates

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant had no hesitation to bowl first. Chetan Sakariya comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer wanted to bowl first as well. KKR have made three changes – Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana come in.

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant , David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

