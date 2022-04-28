LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Score and Match Updates

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant had no hesitation to bowl first. Chetan Sakariya comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz KhanAlso Read - PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 42 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 29, Friday

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer wanted to bowl first as well. KKR have made three changes – Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana come in.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Coach Manhas Recalls 17-Year Old Umran Malik Troubling Ranji Batters

Playing XI: Also Read - Virat Kohli Always Offered His Business Class Seat to His Bowlers, Never Requested For His Wife; Says Ex India Cricketer Vivek Razdan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant , David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live Updates

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant. Moment of brilliance from the Delhi Capitals skipper. Great low catch sees the back of Shreyas Iyer (42 off 37 balls). Kuldeep Yadav gets his third wicket and bossing the KKR batters. OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav gets his fourth wicket. Andre Russell departs. KKR 83-6 after 13.4 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Spinners are being complemented well by the pacers at the moment. FOUR!!! Good shot from Shreyas Iyer. This is the second boundary of the over by Shreyas Iyer. 11 off the Axar Patel’s over. KKR 71-4 after 12 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav has made an impressive change in his bowling. He is bowling quicker through the air. Giving it a flight and decieving the batters in the process. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer are excellent players of spin, however, both these batters are trying nothing fancy in front of Axar or Kuldeep. KKR 57-4 after 10.1 overs.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire raises his finger at the end. Narine opts for a review but to no avail. Sunil Narine gets out first ball. Kuldeep is rampant. KKR in a spot of bother at 35-4 after 7.3 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of the debutant Baba Indrajith. The young player from Tamil Nadu tried to muscle it down the ground, however, could only find Rovman Powell at long on. KKR 35-3 after 7.2 overs.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer and the other KKR batters have a herculean task on their hands to get Kolkata out of this slump they are in right now. The current run-rate is not that good as well. Just as we speak, Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. KKR 35-2 after 7.1 overs.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Axar Patel into the attack. The idea is to not give any pace for the batters to use. OUT!!! Venkatesh Iyer horror show continues. It was a wide ball and Iyer finds the fielder at short fine leg. KKR lose two inside powerplay. KKR 22-2 after 4.3 overs

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: FOUR!!! First boundary of the over. Shardul Thakur finishes his over with 11 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer on strike. Will the Iyer duo rescue out KKR of this debacle. KKR 17-1 after 3 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: IN THE AIR!!! Rovman Powell spills a difficult chance. This was a difficult take. OUT!!! Aaron Finch stumps are castled by young Sakariya. Stumps are a mess. Capitals strike early. KKR 4-1 after 1.3 overs.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Mustafizur Rahman given the new ball. Aaron Finch has a weakness for the delivery coming in. Struck on the pads!!! Was there any edge? Didn’t seem like. Ball tracking suggests it is clipping the stumps. Excellent first over from Mutafizur. KKR 2-0 after 1 over.