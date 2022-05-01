LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald, NBA Star Chris Paul Invest In IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants finished on 195/3 after 20 overs. KL Rahul remained top scorer for Lucknow (77 off 51 balls). Deepak Hooda accompanied him well with a half century.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Virat Kohli, Says It Was a Much Needed Confidence-Booster Fifty

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Needed Positive Environment, Love And Attention, Says Ricky Ponting

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: 15 runs off Mustafizur’s over. Lucknow Super Giants finish on 195-3 after 20 overs.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Good catch by Lalit Yadav at the boundary. KL Rahul departs after playing a fine knock. Lucknow has lost 3 wickets till now and all three wickets have gone to Shardul Thakur. He finishes his 4 over spell by giving 40 runs with 3 wickets. LSG 180-3 after 19 overs.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Marcus Stoinis is riding on his luck big time. DROPPED!!! Again, this time the culprit is Lalit Yadav. FOUR!!! Cheeky from KL Rahul. A yorker played brilliantly by Rahul. Stoinis on the other hand, is struggling a bit against Mustafizur Rahman. LSG 167-2 after 18 overs.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: The partnership is now 93 off 64 balls. The current run-rate is 9.56. OUT!!! Hooda hits it straight to Shardul Thakur. Lucknow lose their second wicket. Hooda departs after playing a good hand (52 off 34 balls). LSG 137-2 after 14.3 overs.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Shardul Thakur into the attack now. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant trying to his best to change the pace of the game. FOUR!!! Slower ball but that was a fierce square cut by KL Rahul. Single and half century for KL Rahul. LSG 129-1 after 13 overs.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SIX!!! 100 comes up for Lucknow. Axar Patel didn’t do much wrong there. Hooda just walked down the track and desposited it over the bowlers head. Lucknow on the charge and this partnership have kept them in the driver’s seat. LSG 105-1 after 11 overs.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Deepak Hooda has been magnificent the moment he has walked in. He never removed his foot from the accelerator paddle. SIX!!! KL Rahul has smoked a 91 metre monster in the mid wicket area. Kuldeep is facing the heat here. LSG 94-1 after 10 overs.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Quinton de Kock departs.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Mustafizur Rahman have been the most polished bowler in recent times. Earlier, he used to be a deceptive bowler only who decieve the batter with his cutters. However, now he can swing the ball in both directions. 6 runs off the first over. LSG 7-0 after 1.1 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Umpires are out in the middle and so are the players. The usual opening pair of LSG – Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are out in the middle. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant have given the new ball to Mustafizur Rahman.