Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants finished on 195/3 after 20 overs. KL Rahul remained top scorer for Lucknow (77 off 51 balls). Deepak Hooda accompanied him well with a half century.

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SIX!!! This time just 5 metres less!!! FOUR!!! Rovman Powell finishes the over well. Delhi Capitals are right back in the game. All they need is to avoid giving Ravi Bishnoi a wicket. DC now need 83 off 48 deliveries.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Ravi Bishnoi is surely unlucky. Almost got the wicket of Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul fielding at mid-wicket dropped a chance. The match was finished at that moment. SIX!!! Rovman Powell belts it over mid wicket. DC 103-4 after 11.4 overs.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: FOUR!!! Pant is absolutely smoking deliveries by Bishnoi. Single on the next ball. Sensible stuff from Pant. OUT!!! Superb googly by Bishnoi. Lucknow gets their fourth wicket. Lalit was in no position to play any shot whatsoever. DC 87-4 after 9 overs.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: FOUR!!! Bad misfield by Krishnappa Gowtham which resulted in a boundary. Fielding is probably the only area where Lucknow are below par. OUT!!! Gowtham redeems himself. Mitchell Marsh departs for 37 off 20 deliveries. DC 73-3 after 7.1 overs.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Have Delhi Capitals finally arrived? Yes, they have. After losing two quick wickets inside the powerplay, they needed one partnership which could take the attack to the opposition. Will Marsh-Pant create something special for the franchise? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SIX!!! This is the Mitchell Marsh we know. DOMINATING!!! in the powerplay. 17 runs off Jason Holder’s over. The current run-rate is now around 10. Delhi Capitals in command. DC 60-2 after 5.3 overs.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Did Ayush Badoni took this cach cleanly? OUT!!! Umpire thinks so! David Warner departs. Lucknow Super Giants have got Delhi Capitals by their neck. Rishabh Pant has a herculean task on his head. DC 18-2 after 3.4 overs.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: FOUR!!! First boundary for Prithvi Shaw. OUT!!! That is a bad shot from Shaw. Dushmantha Chameera picks up the crucial wicket. Delhi 5-1 after 1.2 overs.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: 15 runs off Mustafizur’s over. Lucknow Super Giants finish on 195-3 after 20 overs.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Good catch by Lalit Yadav at the boundary. KL Rahul departs after playing a fine knock. Lucknow has lost 3 wickets till now and all three wickets have gone to Shardul Thakur. He finishes his 4 over spell by giving 40 runs with 3 wickets. LSG 180-3 after 19 overs.