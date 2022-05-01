LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (PREVIEW) Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Needed Positive Environment, Love And Attention, Says Ricky Ponting

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Reveals How He Plans For Each Bowler, Each Opposition

Playing XI: Also Read - IPL 2022: Frequent Changes Not Good But Sometimes It Becomes a Necessity, Says KKR's Tim Southee Ahead of RR Match

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG, Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs LSG | DC vs LSG | Rishabh Pant | KL Rahul | Quinton de Kock | David Warner | DC vs LSG Live, LSG vs DC, DC vs LSG Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, DC vs LSG Dream11, Delhi vs Lucknow Live, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL live, DC vs LSG live score