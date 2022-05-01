LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (PREVIEW) Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Needed Positive Environment, Love And Attention, Says Ricky Ponting

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Reveals How He Plans For Each Bowler, Each Opposition

Playing XI: Also Read - IPL 2022: Frequent Changes Not Good But Sometimes It Becomes a Necessity, Says KKR's Tim Southee Ahead of RR Match

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG, Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs LSG | DC vs LSG | Rishabh Pant | KL Rahul | Quinton de Kock | David Warner | DC vs LSG Live, LSG vs DC, DC vs LSG Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, DC vs LSG Dream11, Delhi vs Lucknow Live, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL live, DC vs LSG live score

Live Updates

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Quinton de Kock departs.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Mustafizur Rahman have been the most polished bowler in recent times. Earlier, he used to be a deceptive bowler only who decieve the batter with his cutters. However, now he can swing the ball in both directions. 6 runs off the first over. LSG 7-0 after 1.1 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Umpires are out in the middle and so are the players. The usual opening pair of LSG – Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are out in the middle. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant have given the new ball to Mustafizur Rahman.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Rishabh Pant on Anrich Nortje at the toss: He (Nortje) is coming off nicely after the practice, he didn’t play enough cricket before coming into the tournament but he’s getting there.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Both captains are out in the centre for the toss. LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: The toss is scheduled at 3 PM IST. As per the pitch report by Kevin Pietersen – “It’s an absolutely beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky. It looks like a beautiful wicket. On this wicket, we are starting to see a trend, we are seeing the best spinners be a little bit braver. By a little bit braver, I mean they are starting to slow up – 75-90 km/h, you are starting to see more wickets taken. You got to be brave to bowl that speed and you obviously got to mix your lines and lengths. The bravest are surviving and the bravest are up for the fight. The wicket looks okay, 160-170”

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: In the bowling department, Krunal and pacer Dushmantha Chameera did well to help defend a modest total against Punjab but Ravi Bishnoi has been on the expensive side.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. LSG do have enough fire power in the form of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya and they need to shoulder more responsibility. They also have the multi-talented duo of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis.