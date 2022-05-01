LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (PREVIEW) Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Frequent Changes Not Good But Sometimes It Becomes a Necessity, Says KKR's Tim Southee Ahead of RR Match

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern. Also Read - DC vs LSG & SRH vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. However, LSG will hope they can breakaway from the overdependence on captain Rahul, who has been in sublime form. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Forced To Hand Over Captaincy To MS Dhoni; Report

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

