LIVE Score, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, TATA IPL 2022

Basil Thampi have produced an ultimate over with the 2 most important wickets. Delhi now in deep trouble. Delhi Capitals lost 3 quick wickets in the powerplay. Captain Rishabh Pant, Tim Seifert and Mandeep Singh are back in the pavilion.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3: Kings Opt to Bowl

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert started well. However, leg spinner Murugan Ashwin’s back to back wickets brought Mumbai Indians back into the game.  Also Read - Dhoni Stepping Down From CSK Captaincy Not Sudden, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

IPL’s most expensive player Ishan Kishan showed his worth as he smashed a breathtaking 81 off 48 balls to propel Mumbai to 177/5. Now, it is over t the bowlers where Bumrah would be the key for Mumbai. The Capitals would hope Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert can get them off to a flying start. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: FOUR!!! Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: SIX!!! Axar Patel hits it a long way. This is brilliant stuff from the all rounder. SIX!!! Lalit Yadav joins the party. Daniel Sams is being taken to cleaners at the moment. Incredible hitting from the youngster. He was struggling in the beginning, however, incredible comeback. SIX!!! off the last ball. 24 runs off the over. DC now just one hit away.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: Counter-attack from Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav have created more problems for MI captain. FOUR!!! Basil Thampi tried to cramp Lalit Yadav for some but to no avail. 4 LEGBYES! DC need 28 off 18 deliveries.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: Full toss and DROPPED!!! Pedestrian stuff from Tim David at the boundary. Ordinary stuff from Basil Thampi as he fails to collect the ball at the non striker’s end. Misses a run-out chance. It’s all happening here. DC now need 38 off 21 deliveries.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: SIX!!! Outstanding shot from Axar Patel. He greets Jasprit Bumrah with an incredible hit over long on boundary. Takes the single and gets off strike. FOUR!!! Lalit Yadav comes to the party. DC now need 41 from 24 balls.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: Rohit Sharma have captained brilliantly in this match. The run-rate has climbed up to 11 RPO. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel are in the middle currently. Lalit is currently set and must accelerate now. DC 116-6 after 14.3 overs.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: The situation is now getting difficult for the Capitals with every dot ball. Daniel Sams brought back into the attack. DROPPED by Sams! It was a difficult chance though. FOUR!!! Shardul is not giving up at the moment. Delhi capitals now 103-5 after 13 overs.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: OUT!!! Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell depart in the same over. Basil Thampi two back to back strikes have got Delhi Capitals on the edge now. Shardul Thakur has joined Lalit Yadav in the middle. Delhi Capitals now 92-5 after 11 overs.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: INCREDIBLE EFFORT! from Tim David at the boundary. He certainly saved a boundary. Vijay Yadav is struggling at the moment. The pressure is now on Prithvi Shaw to score a boundary every over. It is going to be a daunting task for Capitals ahead. DC now 70-3 after 9 overs.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi vs Mumbai Score, Match 2: Prithvi Shaw will be key for Delhi Capitals in this chase. FOUR!!! Incredible effort from the fielder at backward point. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Shaw. He tried to glide it down the third man boundary, however, it got an edge and it went past the wicketkeeper for a boundary. DC now 58-3 after 7 overs.