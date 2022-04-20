LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Score and Match Updates

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are off to a flyer in this chase. Punjab Kings bowlers are clueless at the moment.Also Read - Jos Buttler: What Makes Rajasthan Royals Opener Best T20 Batter In The World

Punjab Kings finish on 115/10 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings’ innings never took off in the match. Jitesh Sharma has been the top-scorer for Punjab. Delhi Capitals bowlers have bossed Punjab batters in the innings. Also Read - Ricky Ponting Terms David Warner's Leadership As 'Great' So Far In IPL 2022, Hopeful Of A Good Show vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one forced change in the side. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh (Covid positive). On the other hand, Punjab bring in captain Mayank Agarwal and Nathan Ellis (in place of Odean Smith). Also Read - Graeme Swann Reveals Big Reason Behind Kuldeep Yadav's Revival, Has His Say On India Comeback

Playing XI: 

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS, Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs PBKS | PBKS vs DC | Rishabh Pant | Mitchell Marsh | Tim Seifert | Covid Hit IPL | Delhi Capitals Coronavirus | DC vs PBKS Live, DC vs PBKS, DC vs PBKS Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, PBKS vs DC Dream11, Delhi vs Punjab Live, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL live, DC vs PBKS live score

Live Updates

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! What a statement from Prithvi Shaw. The ball was wide and Shaw just steers it masterfully towards the deep backward point boundary. The powerplay has not come to an end and Capitals are on 76. FOUR!!! EDGE!!! and it flies to the boundary. Delhi need 36 off 87 balls.

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! and the carnage continues. Mayank Agarwal is looking clueless at the moment. Not enough runs in the bank and the bowlers have failed to contain the openers as well. WIDE!!! Another run. Delhi need 46 off 92 balls.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: The nightmare is not coming to an end for Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are running away with the match. Incredible hitting and make no mistake, this is a statement from the Capitals. Delhi 59-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Don’t go anywhere! We will be right back with the live score and match updates.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! Lovely strike from Arshdeep Singh. These are helpful runs for Punjab Kings. Last ball of the over. NO RUN!!! RUN OUT!!! Excellent over from Mustafizur comes to an end. Punjab Kings finish on 115-10 after 20 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: The scorecard for this innings will not be a pretty side for a Punjab Kings’ fan. Khaleel Ahmed has been magnificent in this match though. Terrific mix of bouncers and slower balls, he has made the life difficult for batters. PBKS 110-9 after 18.3 overs.

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Punjab Kings are committing hara-kari at the moment. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have bossed this match till now. Spinners, pacers and fielders have given almost nothing away. Punjab now 92-8 after 14.4 overs.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Delhi Capitals have bowled with control today. Punjab, on the other hand, have been ordinary with their shot selection. Their lower-middle have a big responsibility on them. Delhi is operating with spinners currently and they are doing it well. PBKS 81-4 after 11 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: OUT!!! Khaleel Ahmed gets the 4th wicket for Delhi Capitals. This has gone from bad to worst for Punjab. Four down already. This was hit with power, however, could only find the fielder at the boundary. PBKS 54-4 after 7 overs.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: OUT!!! This is beautifully bowled by Axar Patel. Liam Livingstone was decieved by the flight. Clever bowling from Axar Patel. Punjab Kings have been rocked early with 3 early wickets. Khaleel Ahmed almost got 4th wicket for the Capitals. PBKS 51-3 after 6.1 overs.