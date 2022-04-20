LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Score and Match Updates

After losing 4 wickets, Punjab’s lower middle order must look to reach a fighting total. PBKS lose Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Also Read - Ricky Ponting Terms David Warner's Leadership As 'Great' So Far In IPL 2022, Hopeful Of A Good Show vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one forced change in the side. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh (Covid positive). On the other hand, Punjab bring in captain Mayank Agarwal and Nathan Ellis (in place of Odean Smith). Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Is In Better Mental Space At Delhi Capitals, Feels Graeme Swann

Playing XI: Also Read - IPL 2022: My Job is to Get Players Together, Says Paddy Upton on Team Catalyst's Role

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

