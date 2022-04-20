LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Score and Match Updates

After losing 4 wickets, Punjab's lower middle order must look to reach a fighting total. PBKS lose Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one forced change in the side. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh (Covid positive). On the other hand, Punjab bring in captain Mayank Agarwal and Nathan Ellis (in place of Odean Smith).

Playing XI:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: OUT!!! Khaleel Ahmed gets the 4th wicket for Delhi Capitals. This has gone from bad to worst for Punjab. Four down already. This was hit with power, however, could only find the fielder at the boundary. PBKS 54-4 after 7 overs.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: OUT!!! This is beautifully bowled by Axar Patel. Liam Livingstone was decieved by the flight. Clever bowling from Axar Patel. Punjab Kings have been rocked early with 3 early wickets. Khaleel Ahmed almost got 4th wicket for the Capitals. PBKS 51-3 after 6.1 overs.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: OUT!!! Shikhar Dhawan departs and that too in a very unlikely fashion. Shikhar Dhawan couldn’t score much against his old team and walks back to the pavilion by scoring 9(10). PBKS 33-1 after 3.4 overs.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! Bang! Down the ground. This is why Punjab Kings were missing Mayank Agarwal. His natural instinct is to attack the bowlers bowling the new ball. FOUR!!! Down the leg side and it races away for a boundary. 14 off the over. PBKS 27-0 after 3 overs.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Shardul Thakur to begin the proceedings for Delhi Capitals. FOUR!!! Cracking shot from Mayank Agarwal. This is a good start for Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal will be key for Punjab. PBKS 11-0 after 1.4 overs.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: One forced change for Delhi Capitals – Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made two changes – Nathan Ellis comes in for Odean Smith and Mayank Agarwal comes in too.

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: “The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th Covid case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.”