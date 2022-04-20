LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne stadium. Also Read - IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Entered My Life Like a God, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pacer Kartik Tyagi Hails Former CSK Batter

Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. Also Read - Tim Seifert Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead of DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match, Game Doubtful: Report

As per reports, wicket keeper batter Tim Seifert has been tested positive for Covid. If the reports are to be believed, the chances for the match happening today have taken a hit. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 32 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Teams (From):

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

