LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne stadium.

Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals' camp.

As per reports, wicket keeper batter Tim Seifert has been tested positive for Covid. If the reports are to be believed, the chances for the match happening today have taken a hit.

Teams (From):

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Live Updates

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: The role of Warner and Shaw will be extremely crucial. Warner heads into the game on the back of a 38-ball 66 against RCB and has provided the team with flamboyance at the top.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: This has been a mixed season for Delhi. The Pant-led side hasn’t looked too threatening and two wins from five games isn’t a testimony to their skills.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Buses for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have arrived at the venue.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: As per the IPL regulations, a minimum of 12 players including seven Indians are needed for the game to go ahead in case of a Covid outbreak. There is also an option to reschedule the game if the minimum player requirement is not met. – In case the match does not happen.

  • 6:24 PM IST

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener. The south-paw, who failed against SRH, will be looking to give the side a solid start along with Mayank, who too would be eager to take the varied Delhi bowling attack to cleaners.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Punjab could be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: According to PTI, officials from the Punjab franchise said the squad was ready to leave for the venue. We’ll know more about it very soon.


  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: If the reports are to be believed, wicket keeper batter Tim Seifert has been tested positive for covid too. This week has gone from bad to worst for not just for the Capitals squad but for the IPL fans too.