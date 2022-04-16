LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium here in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant joined a struggling Marsh in the middle after Warner departed for 66(38).

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were off to flyer start in chase of 190. Mohammed Siraj got the big wicket of Shaw. Mitchell Marsh walks in at no.3 for DC.

RCB finish on 189/5 after 20 overs. DC need 190 to win.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed hold key for final flourish. Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge on Glenn Maxwell. Kohli departs after a brilliant direct hit from Lalit Yadav. Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis depart early as Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed pick one each early for DC. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are in the middle.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant-led DC have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in place of Sarfaraz Khan. On the other, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are going in with one forced change – Harshal Patel comes back.

Can RCB script a turnaround against a spirited DC side. Stay tuned for live updates!

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Marsh needs to connect one and connect one soon. Siraj brought into the attack. IN THE AIR!!! Wanindu Hasaranga almost pulls off a stunner. This can be counted as a drop. Big swing from Mitchell Marsh but no contact made. Delhi 100-2 after 13 overs.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Mitchell Marsh is struggling the find the middle of the bat. On the other hand, David Warner has been bossing the RCB bowlers. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire says no! RCB reviews. ITS THREE REDS!!! DC lose David Warner and Kohli is pumped. Delhi 94-2 after 11.3 overs.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Even though RCB has got the wicket of Prithvi Shaw, the current run-rate has barely been affected till now. Hasaranga has been brought into the attack by Faf du Plessis. SIX!! Warner in full form today. Delhi 70-1 after 8 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second innings of match no. 27 between Delhi and Bangalore. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are off to flyer in chase of 190. Delhi 49-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Single off the last ball. Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 189-5 after 20 overs. Delhi Capitals need 190 to win. We will be right back with the chase. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Rishabh Pant takes a gamble and brings in Kuldeep Yadav for the final over. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Karthik yet again. Just 7 runs off the over till now. SIX!!! Shahbaz Ahmed can hit the ball a long way and he does. WIDE!!! Bangalore 188-5 after 19.5 overs.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Appeal for LBW!!! Given out by the umpire. Karthik review immediately. The ball never had any contact with the pad. It was pad only. SIX!!! That was a cracking shot. Capitals have missed a trick here. They are bowling pace to Karthik and he will never be uncomfortable with that. FOUR!!! Shahbaz joins in on the act too. Bangalore 172-5 after 19 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Dinesh Karthik brings up his 50. He has been a startling revelation for RCB. Bangalore 160-5 after 18 overs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed will be integral in these overs. FOUR!!! Three back to back boundaries!!! Another brilliant shot from Dinesh Karthik. He is so confident that he can pull off this impossible shots with tremendous ease. SIX!!! 24 runs off the over with one ball to go. Bangalore 156-5 after 17.5 overs.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! What a shot from Dinesh Karthik. He is the main man for RCB at this moment. Can he stitch up a partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed to take RCB to a fighting total. Bangalore 115-5 after 15 overs.