LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium here in Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 26: Fabian Allen Departs, Lucknow Super Giants on Top

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant-led DC have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in place of Sarfaraz Khan. On the other, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are going in with one forced change – Harshal Patel comes back. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Will Make It To The Playoffs, Says Ravi Shastri

Can RCB script a turnaround against a spirited DC side. Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Unbeaten Century Puts Lucknow Super Giants In Commanding Against Winless Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Akash Deep has been rested by RCB management. Good decision as he was quite expensive at the death for them. Harshal Patel addition will add to RCB’s bowling strength.

  • 7:18 PM IST

  • 7:18 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. On the other hand, RCB have brought back Harshal Patel.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Being a night game, both these will look to bowl first. Dew factor will come into play as the game progresses. Spin duo of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz too was blown away and skipper Du Plessis will expect a better show from his bowlers on Saturday.

  • 6:52 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Among others, pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep has been taken for runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets but he bled 35 in three overs in the last match.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: “You see the value of Harshal, and what he offers. He has the ability to stop the game. We missed that tonight, we had a similar tone to the bowling. We lacked the variety we needed in our attack. Hopefully, we can have him soon again,” du Plessis had said after their loss to CSK.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board.