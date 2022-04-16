LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium here in Mumbai. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Match 26: KL Rahul Hits Century; Lucknow Beat Mumbai By 18 Runs

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed hold key for final flourish. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs LSG, Score Report

Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge on Glenn Maxwell. Kohli departs after a brilliant direct hit from Lalit Yadav. Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis depart early as Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed pick one each early for DC. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Will Make It To The Playoffs, Says Ravi Shastri

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant-led DC have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in place of Sarfaraz Khan. On the other, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are going in with one forced change – Harshal Patel comes back.

Can RCB script a turnaround against a spirited DC side. Stay tuned for live updates!

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Match 22: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs RCB | RCB vs DC | Faf du Plessis | Virat Kohli | Rishabh Pant | DC vs RCB Live, DC vs RCB, RCB vs DC Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, DC vs RCB Dream11, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Delhi vs Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs DC live score