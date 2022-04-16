LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium here in Mumbai.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed hold key for final flourish.

Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge on Glenn Maxwell. Kohli departs after a brilliant direct hit from Lalit Yadav. Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis depart early as Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed pick one each early for DC. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are in the middle.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant-led DC have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in place of Sarfaraz Khan. On the other, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are going in with one forced change – Harshal Patel comes back.

Can RCB script a turnaround against a spirited DC side. Stay tuned for live updates!

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live Updates

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! What a shot from Dinesh Karthik. He is the main man for RCB at this moment. Can he stitch up a partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed to take RCB to a fighting total. Bangalore 115-5 after 15 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! RCB lose half their side. Glenn Maxwell departs as Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge and he gets the big show – Glenn Maxwell. Dinesh Karthik joins Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle. Bangalore 100-5 after 13 overs.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Axar Patel gets Suyash Prabhudessai. This is becoming a horror show for RCB. Shahbaz Ahmed joins the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in the middle. DC does realize that RCB has a strong middle and lower middle order which can strike well for them. Bangalore 82-4 after 10 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Kuldeep is being taken to cleaners here. Maxwell is reading him well and he collected 23 runs off the over. With 2 fours and 2 sixes, Bangalore have brought themselves back into the game. Bangalore 70-3 after 9 overs.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Virat Kohli unlucky days are not over yet. Lalit Yadav brilliance piece of fielding finds Kohli short of crease. Maxwell almost ran himself out. IF and only IF a better throw and RCB would have been 4 down. RCB 47-4 after 8 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: In a way, Rishabh Pant has been spoilt for choices as captain. Although, he does not possess outstanding players in the squad but he manages to rake in strong performances for his side. FOUR!! Picked beautifully by Maxwell. Bangalore 40-2 after 6 overs.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Khaleel Ahmed has bowled well for Delhi Capitals. DC’s management have trusted him. FOUR!!! Glorious from Virat Kohli but Khaleel shouldn’t be much bothered with that drive. Bangalore 30-2 after 5 overs.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Not a great start for RCB as skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat depart early. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are in the middle and carry a massive responsibility to rebuild the innings. Bangalore 19-2 after 3.2 overs.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Shardul Thakur strikes. That was crashing into the middle stump. Early strike and RCB are one down early. Virat Kohli joins Faf du Plessis in the middle. Bangalore 8-1 after 1.3 overs.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Akash Deep has been rested by RCB management. Good decision as he was quite expensive at the death for them. Harshal Patel addition will add to RCB’s bowling strength.