Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 29 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most comfortable of all CSK batters. Gujarat bowlers are bowling with pace and have got two wickets inside the first powerplay.

Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Robin Uthappa departs early. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rashid Khan to captain Gujarat in place of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been rested in this match due to stiffness in the groin area and Alzarri Joseph replaces. Wriddhiman Saha brought in for today’s match and Matthew Wade makes way for him.

CSK will play the same eleven as they did against RCB. This is a crucial match for CSK as they found their first win in the tournament and will look to continue winning momentum.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans:, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

