Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 29 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shashi Tharoor Lavishes Praise on Umran Malik, Says His Bowling Will Terrify The Angrez in England

Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most comfortable of all CSK batters. Gujarat bowlers are bowling with pace and have got two wickets inside the first powerplay. Also Read - Highlights IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Match 28: Umran Malik Shines; Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets

Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Robin Uthappa departs early. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle.  Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik Creates History In Match vs PBKS, Becomes The Only Bowler To Do This In T20's

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rashid Khan to captain Gujarat in place of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been rested in this match due to stiffness in the groin area and Alzarri Joseph replaces. Wriddhiman Saha brought in for today’s match and Matthew Wade makes way for him.

CSK will play the same eleven as they did against RCB. This is a crucial match for CSK as they found their first win in the tournament and will look to continue winning momentum.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans:, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: OUT!!! Alzarri Joseph gets his maiden wicket. Moeen Ali chops one on back to the stumps. Ambati Rayudu joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. Alzarri is bowling at good speeds for Gujarat. SIX!!! Gaikwad is in the mood today. Chennai 39-2 after 6 overs.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Mohammed Shami to bowl his third consecutive over. There is some bounce in the wicket, however batters can adjust to this bounce if they take some time initially. Chennai 31-1 after 5 overs.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: The ball is swinging folks and Mohammed Shami-Yash Dayal are bowling well at the moment. SIX!!! However, Ruturaj Gaikwad does not care. He walks down the track and flicks it over deep backward square. FOUR!!! Top edge and another boundary. Chennai 27-1 after 4 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Mohammed Shami started the proceedings well for Gujarat Titans. Yash Dayal to bowl from the other end. Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to rotate strike early in the innings. Chennai 7-0 after 2 overs.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Bowling has been a major concern for CSK but the former champions produced a better show against RCB with the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Jadeja running riot with seven wickets between them in their last match.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: The toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. It is a night game, so bowling first a no brainer for both teams.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Pandya has given the newcomers a rollicking start with four wins in five games. The Titans are headed into the match after bouncing back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.