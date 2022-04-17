LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Gujarat Titans have been rocked early in chase of 170. CSK got rid of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar early.

Chennai Super Kings finish on 169/5 after 2o overs. Gaikwad departs on 73(48) and Ravindra Jadeja joins Shivam Dube in the middle.

Gaikwad has made a stellar comeback with a half century. Ambati Rayudu completed him well until he got himself caught at the boundary. Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most comfortable of all CSK batters. Gujarat bowlers are bowling with pace and have got two CSK wickets inside the first powerplay.

Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Robin Uthappa departs early. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. 

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rashid Khan to captain Gujarat in place of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been rested in this match due to stiffness in the groin area and Alzarri Joseph replaces. Wriddhiman Saha brought in for today’s match and Matthew Wade makes way for him.

CSK will play the same eleven as they did against RCB. This is a crucial match for CSK as they found their first win in the tournament and will look to continue winning momentum.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans:, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Live Updates

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: OUT!!! Maheesh Theekshana gets one early. Vijay Shankar woes continue. Ashish Nehra at the dugout is not pleased. Gujarat 2-2 after 1.3 overs.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: OUT!!! Mukesh Choudhary strikes. This was not a great delivery from the left arm pacer. It was Wide, Gill slashed hard at it and Robin Uthappa took a good catch. Gujarat rocked early in chase of 170. Gujarat 1-1 after 1 over.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of 2nd innings of match no. 29 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. CSK has trusted Mukesh Choudhary and given him the new ball. Gujarat 0-0 after 0.1 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Will Gujarat Titans chase this down? Stay tuned for live updates. We will resume in 10 minutes.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: IN THE AIR!!! Abhinav makes a mess of it at the boundary. SIX!!! Back to back maximums from Ravindra Jadeja. Chennai Super Kings finish on 169-5 after 20 overs.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Given OUT by the umpire. Jadeja reviews immediately. Ultra-edge suggests that there is bat involved clearly. Rashid Khan is leading from the front. He bowls an excellent 19th over. Just 6 off the over. Chennai 151-4 after 19 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: OUT!!! Ruturaj Gaikwad hits it straight to deep backward point. He was getting most of his runs in that direction, however, this time he holes to Abhinav at the boundary. 19 balls since the last boundary. Chennai 133-4 after 16.4 overs.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Mohammed Shami has been brought into the attack. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives him OUT!!! Dube reviews immediately and Ultra edge suggests – there is some bat involved. Dube survives. Chennai 131-3 after 16.1 overs.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: OUT!!! That was a wide ball from Alzarri Joseph and Rayudu holes out to Vijay Shankar at the boundary. Rayudu misses out on a deserving half century. Chennai 124-3 after 14.3 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: SIX!!! Rashid Khan bowls it short and Ambati Rayudu pounces on it. He takes a single the next ball. This is incredible cricket from Rayudu. 11 runs off the over. Chennai 124-2 after 14 overs.