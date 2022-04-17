LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 29 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik Creates History In Match vs PBKS, Becomes The Only To Do This In T20's

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to carry the spark, which saw them defeat the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a string of four losses, when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Abhishek Sharma Perishes, Pooran-Markram Key For SRH

This will be the first game for CSK at this venue and it remains to be seen how the likes of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are able to recreate the magic once again. CSK had amassed a mammoth 216/4, thanks to Dube’s unbeaten 95 (46 balls) and Uthappa’s 88 (50 balls) as the four-time IPL champions recorded their first win of the season, by 23 runs on April 12. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Picture With MS Dhoni Before GT vs CSK Match Today | See Tweet

All-rounder Dube has scored the most runs for CSK so far this season with 207 runs from five games, while Dwayne Bravo has picked up the most wickets, bagging seven to his name. And if a similar partnership between Dube and Uthappa (they had a 165-run stand in the previous game) blossoms again, it could set CSK on the path of another victory.

Full Squads: 

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Live Updates

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: The toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. It is a night game, so bowling first a no brainer for both teams.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Pandya has given the newcomers a rollicking start with four wins in five games. The Titans are headed into the match after bouncing back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: While Jadeja was elevated to the captaincy role by CSK, Pandya was roped in as the leader of the Titans after Mumbai Indians didn’t retain the gifted all-rounder as he struggled with his fitness.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game today.

  • 6:06 PM IST

