LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 29 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik Creates History In Match vs PBKS, Becomes The Only To Do This In T20's

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to carry the spark, which saw them defeat the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a string of four losses, when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Abhishek Sharma Perishes, Pooran-Markram Key For SRH

This will be the first game for CSK at this venue and it remains to be seen how the likes of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are able to recreate the magic once again. CSK had amassed a mammoth 216/4, thanks to Dube’s unbeaten 95 (46 balls) and Uthappa’s 88 (50 balls) as the four-time IPL champions recorded their first win of the season, by 23 runs on April 12. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Picture With MS Dhoni Before GT vs CSK Match Today | See Tweet

All-rounder Dube has scored the most runs for CSK so far this season with 207 runs from five games, while Dwayne Bravo has picked up the most wickets, bagging seven to his name. And if a similar partnership between Dube and Uthappa (they had a 165-run stand in the previous game) blossoms again, it could set CSK on the path of another victory.

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

