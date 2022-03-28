Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

UPDATES: Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giants to 158 in 20 Overs. Rashid Khan removes Deepak Hooda, gets the much needed breakthrough for Gujarat. Deepak Hooda scores fifty as his partnership with Ayush Badoni bring back Lucknow into the game. No stopping Mohammed Shami today as he picks up his 3rd wicket of the match, sending Manish Pandey back to the pavilion. Varun Aaron picks up the wicket of Ewin Lewis as Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch. Mohammed Shami Hurt Lucknow Super Giants With Quick Wickets, Castles Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Shami draws first blood, sends LSG captain KL Rahul back to the pavilion for a duck. Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Field at Wankhede !
PREVIEW: The two new franchises in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on display on Monday, March 28 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai’s premier T20 venue threw up an interesting pitch that had something in it for everyone. The two new sides, who will undoubtedly take some time to get used to the IPL and will not be anywhere near full strength, might find it tough going. The Super Giants will be without key members of their overseas contingent. While Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in international commitments, Quinton de Kock’s availability is uncertain short on the heels of South Africa’s white-ball series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to their well-rounded bowling attack to arrest potential batting faults. Without Jason Roy, who pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue, captain Hardik Pandya will have to bear the bulk of the batting responsibility. Also Read - IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Bowls A Beauty To Get Rid of Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul First Ball | VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami. Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Got a Little Bit Off The Mark In Terms of Execution, Admits Mike Hesson

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Chameera to Gill: OUT! Gill departs for a duck ! Hooda takes the catch ! Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda jump and hug in joy. The Sri Lankan strikes straightaway and Gujarat lose a wicket early on in the innings! GT 5/1 (0.3)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Chameera to Gill: FOUR! poor start! 137ks swinging into the pads, Gill misses the flick and it tickles the thigh pad before flying to the fine leg boundary. GT 4/0 (0.1)

  • 9:38 PM IST
    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade open for Gujarat. Dushmantha Chameera to start off with the LSG bowling attack ! GT need 159 runs to win !
  • 9:37 PM IST

    Ayush Badoni is up for a chat. He says that he wasn’t looking at the scoreboard and wanted to bat deep. Tells that he wasn’t aware that he had got to his fifty. Mentions that he was nervous at the start of the innings but once he got his first boundary, he felt that he belonged here and that gave him a lot of confidence.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Gujarat’s strength lies in its bowling attack and boy, Mohammad Shami just spit fire right from the word go and was all over Lucknow. So much that he provided his side with 3 of the 4 wickets inside the Powerplay. They were right on track in the first ten overs but then a few massive overs including Hardik Pandya’s figures took a dent. Rashid Khan did get rid of Hooda but they leaked plenty of runs at the death. They allowed their opponents to recover and that would hurt them.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    A tale of two halves! Lucknow’s star-studded top order was rocked hard and how! The side were teetering at 32/4 in the Powerplay and then the onus fell on Hooda and Badoni to get them out of the rut. The duo managed to keep their wickets and did a terrific rescue job. Hooda turned the game on its head and Badoni then also joined the party. They added 87 runs for the fifth wicket before Hooda got out. But Badoni had other plans. He smashed boundaries for fun and played an excellent knock and Krunal Pandya played a good second fiddle. Lucknow have done well to put 158 on the board and would be pleased with it.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Lucknow have done really well to get to this total after they were languishing in the abyss and they have Hooda and Badoni to thank for it. Hooda played a gem of a knock and then Badoni played a knock to remember for a long time. The knocks from Hooda and Badoni will definitely reignite hopes in their camp and would be happy with this total. Gujarat meanwhile were unstoppable at the start but lost their way later. They would still feel it’s a total in their range and would fancy their chances here.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 9 runs from the final over as Lucknow after a shaky start finish with 158 on the board after 20 overs of play. LSG 158/6 (20)

  • 9:16 PM IST
    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Ayush Badoni scores half-century on his IPL debut ! Six to get to it ! 52 off 38 ! Final over coming up ! LSG 149/5 (19)
  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 15 runs off the over, Shami in his last over proves to expensive. Ayush Badoni now looking towards his half-century. LSG 139/5 (18)