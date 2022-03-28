Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the IPL Match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The two new franchises in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on display on Monday, March 28 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai’s premier T20 venue threw up an interesting pitch that had something in it for everyone. The two new sides, who will undoubtedly take some time to get used to the IPL and will not be anywhere near full strength, might find it tough going. The Super Giants will be without key members of their overseas contingent. While Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in international commitments, Quinton de Kock’s availability is uncertain short on the heels of South Africa’s white-ball series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to their well-rounded bowling attack to arrest potential batting faults. Without Jason Roy, who pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue, captain Hardik Pandya will have to bear the bulk of the batting responsibility.Also Read - GJ vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

