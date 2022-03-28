Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the IPL Match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The two new franchises in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on display on Monday, March 28 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai’s premier T20 venue threw up an interesting pitch that had something in it for everyone. The two new sides, who will undoubtedly take some time to get used to the IPL and will not be anywhere near full strength, might find it tough going. The Super Giants will be without key members of their overseas contingent. While Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in international commitments, Quinton de Kock’s availability is uncertain short on the heels of South Africa’s white-ball series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to their well-rounded bowling attack to arrest potential batting faults. Without Jason Roy, who pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue, captain Hardik Pandya will have to bear the bulk of the batting responsibility.Also Read - GJ vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: KEY PLAYER | KL Rahul: KL Rahul boasts superb numbers with the bat in IPL cricket. The right-handed batter has amassed 3273 runs in his IPL career and has scored them at a superb average of 47.43, and a strike rate of above 135. If Rahul can find form, then the Lucknow side can stamp their authority in the contest.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: KEY PLAYER | Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will qualify as one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. The Afghanistan cricketer has a stellar record in the IPL. Khan has prized out 93 batters in his career and has scalped his wickets at a strike rate of 19.40. Khan’s ability to keep the run rate under control and pick up wickets can dent the opposition which makes him a match-winner.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Meanwhile, LSG will look towards Dushmantha Chameera to fill Mark Wood’s big shoes. But they’re admittedly a bit thin in the pace department, with Avesh Khan having only the likes of Ankit Rajpoot for company. LSG’s middle order boasts of a few decent all-rounders but lacks the solidity (without Holder and Stoinis) that would allow the openers to truly go hard in the powerplay.The Super Giants’ stronger batting lineup could be better equipped to tackle the conditions, although it must be said that the toss will play a massive role on the outcome of the game. With dew turning up in a big way on the opening day, the IPL team batting second will have a big advantage.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: The Titans’ potential top five of Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar and Matthew Wade doesn’t really inspire confidence. David Miller is another option, with the lower-middle order of Hardik and Rahul Tewatia likely to have a lot of balls to face. In Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, GT have a solid, well-rounded spin attack. How Hardik uses the four overs of his vice-captain could well shape the team’s season, with Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson adding pace and bite to the attack.

  • 6:06 PM IST
    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Both franchises will be happy to start their IPL 2022 schedule against a new outfit, but they will be well aware of the fact that they can’t take too much time to find their feet. A cracking encounter that will give us the first real indication of what a 10-team IPL is going to be like is on the cards.
  • 6:06 PM IST
  • 6:05 PM IST

  • 6:04 PM IST

  • 6:02 PM IST

