LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Rahul Tewatia-David Miller partnership wins it for Gujarat Titans. GT beat RCB by 6 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished on 170-6 after 20 overs. Virat Kohli remained the top scorer for RCB – 58 off 53 balls. A tough knock under pressure for the master batter.

RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Faf du Plessis spoke about breaking the trend at the toss. The RCB skipper also said that there is one change in the team. Mahipal Lomror comes in for Suyash Prabhudessai.

Hardik Pandya was also looking to bat first because of the heat. Gujarat Titans have made two changes: Pradeep Sangwan comes in for Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharshan comes in for Abhinav Manohar.

Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

