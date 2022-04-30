LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Rahul Tewatia-David Miller partnership wins it for Gujarat Titans. GT beat RCB by 6 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished on 170-6 after 20 overs. Virat Kohli remained the top scorer for RCB – 58 off 53 balls. A tough knock under pressure for the master batter.

RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Faf du Plessis spoke about breaking the trend at the toss. The RCB skipper also said that there is one change in the team. Mahipal Lomror comes in for Suyash Prabhudessai.

Hardik Pandya was also looking to bat first because of the heat. Gujarat Titans have made two changes: Pradeep Sangwan comes in for Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharshan comes in for Abhinav Manohar.

Playing XI: 

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: Rahul Rewatia has finished it off in style. Gujarat Titans wins yet another thriller and this time by 6 wickets.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: Tewatia and Miller doing it nicely for Gujarat Titans. The fearlessness of Gujarat Titans to pull off these spectacular chases have made them favourites in the case. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!!! RCB reviews but no contact with the pad. GT need 7 off 6 balls.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: OUT!!! Another wicket. Hasaranga hurting Gujarat in this chase. Sai Sudharsan departs and Anuj Rawat takes a good catch. This is a tricky situation for Gujarat now. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!!! Umpire gives it OUT!! Tewatia reviews and it is pitching OUTSIDE LEG!!! Sigh of relief for Tewatia. FOUR!!! GT crosses 100 and need 71 off 39 balls.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: Gujarat has lost their most important batter in this chase. Hardik Pandya played it straight it to the fielder. This game is getting tilted in the favour of RCB now. Gujarat now needs a partnership. However, one thing that goes in Gujarat’s favour that their lower middle is in terrific form. GT need 82 off 50 balls.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: What an eventful over by Shahbaz Ahmed. NO BALL and then a maximum and then OUT!!! Shubman Gill departs after scoring 31 off 28. Hardik Pandya in the middle now. He has been in terrific form. Will he become the hero today? GT 68-2 after 9 overs.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: This is a good wicket to bat on. Spinners are being played with ease. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have begun well for Gujarat Titans. Not just the spinners, this is a hard deck with even bounce. Fast bowlers have resorted to back off length because of no swing. GT 36-0 after 5.2 overs.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: FOUR!!! Straying on the pads and Shubman Gill steers it nicely for a boundary. The chase is on and the record of Gujarat suggests that they cannot be ruled out at any stage. RCB 18-0 after 2 overs.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: Star of the last match – Wriddhiman Saha starts with a boundary of the first ball. New hard ball, hardly any turn and Saha belts it nicely. FOUR!! Shubman Gill slogs it nicely for a boundary. 10 runs off the first over. GT 10-0 after 1 over.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: SIX!!! Mahipal Lomror tonks it over the bowlers head for a maximum. OUT!! Joseph gets his revenge or has he??? The ball has hit the spider cam and will be declared a dead ball. FOUR!!! Brilliant shot from Lomror. OUT!!! Lomror departs. Brilliant cameo from the youngster. RCB finish on 170-6 after 20 overs.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs RCB: OUT!!! Maxwell departs. RCB have lost half their side. Mahipal Lomror being sent now. Gujarat Titans have made an incredible comeback in the last five overs. Just 45 runs and 4 big wickets. RCB 155-5 after 19 overs.