LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Faf du Plessis spoke about breaking the trend at the toss. The RCB skipper also said that there is one change in the team. Mahipal Lomror comes in for Suyash Prabhudessai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Cricket Fraternity Pour In Wishes As Rohit Sharma Turns 35 | See Tweets

Hardik Pandya was also looking to bat first because of the heat. Gujarat Titans have made two changes: Pradeep Sangwan comes in for Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharshan comes in for Abhinav Manohar. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Hardik Pandya, Says I See Him Recreating Rohit Sharma's 2013 Success Story

Playing XI:  Also Read - GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 43 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 30, Saturday

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | GT vs RCB | GT vs RCB | Hardik Pandya | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | Rashid Khan | GT vs RCB Live, RCB vs GT, GT vs RCB Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, GT vs RCB Dream11, Gujarat vs Bangalore Live, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, GT vs RCB live score

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: Mahipal Lomror comes in for Suyash Prabhudessai. A bit harsh on the youngster? Only time will tell. RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will begin the proceedings. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Gujarat Titans.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: The pitches have started favouring the bowlers a bit now as the tournament is in the middle stage. It will be interesting to see what the captains will do if they win the toss. Both captains are in the middle. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: The Titans have shown that if their top-order fails, there is assurance that the lower order can bail the team out, though captain Hardik Pandya was hoping that his side’s luck does not run out later in the tournament. For the Titans, Pandya has been the top scorer with 305 runs from seven matches and under his “relaxed” approach the team seems to be flourishing. He will once again be the top man to get the runs, along with the likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Titans were struggling in a stiff chase of 196 but Rashid Khan, known more for his leg-spin exploits, and proven finisher Rahul Tewatia struck four sixes in the last over to steal the match from their opponents.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: On the other hand, the Titans have been the side to watch this IPL. Whatever they have touched have turned to gold with unlikely match winners emerging every time they were in trouble. With seven wins from eight matches and on a five-match winning steak, the Titans are the clear favourites to win Saturday’s match. If they do that, they will virtually book a play-off berth.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently at fifth spot with five wins from nine matches. The Bengaluru-based team, though, is hoping that the former India captain would return to form soon with captain Faf du Plessis backing him after their last match.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Bangalore: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.