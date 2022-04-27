LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Score and Match Updates

Handy contribution from Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and late strikes from Shashank Singh powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 after 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Set To Celebrate The Life of Their First-Ever Royal - Shane Warne

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Hardik Pandya is fielding the same XI in this match. On being asked, if he bowl or not? Hardik said,”We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl.” Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 41 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 28, Thursday

On the other hand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has made one change – Washington Sundar comes in for Jagdish Suchith. Also Read - IPL 2022: Captaincy Brings The Best Out Of Hardik Pandya, Says Graeme Swann

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Live Updates

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: Will Gujarat Titans avenge their only loss against the SRH. Will Hardik Pandya-led GT chase down 196 in 20 overs. Stay tuned for live updates. We will be right back.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: SIX!!! Length ball and smoked out of the park. Lockie Ferguson is being hurt here. SIX!!! Cheeky from the youngster. It was a full toss and beautifully for a maximum. SIX!!! SHASHANK SINGH!!! You champion. 25 off the over. SRH finish on 195-6 after 20 overs.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: SIX!!! IN THE ARC AND OUT OF THE PARK!!!! Marco Jansen can hit it a long way. Can he get SRH past 190? Stay tuned for live updates. SINGLE and Shashank Singh on the strike now. SRH 177-6 after 19.3 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: OUT!!! It was miles up in the air. Markram departs just after 50. OUT!!! Excellent from Alzarri Joseph. SRH are being rocked up badly. Washington Sundar departs. The hope for getting 200 is slowly getting faded away. SRH 162-6 after 18.1 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: SIX!!! 50 For Aiden Markram. This is absolutely fantastic from the South African. The bat speed while pulling the ball is just too quick. The high backlift is playing a big part in his power hitting game. SRH 156-4 after 17.1 overs.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: OUT!!! Alzarri Joseph gets the big wicket of Abhishek Sharma. INSIDE EDGE and he chops it onto the stumps. Sharma departs it for a well made 65 off 42 balls. Joseph welcomes Nicholas Pooran with a bouncer. SRH 140-3 after 15.2 overs.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: Lockie Ferguson back into the attack. FOUR!!! Just falls short of the fielder. Abhishek Sharma is riding his luck big time. SIX!!! Markram smokes it and way she goes out of the ground. FOUR!!! Abhishek Sharma rocks back and clobbers it over covers. SRH 133-2 after 14.3 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: Abhishek Sharma is displaying his prowess as a player. SIX!!! Rashid Khan has been absolutely smoked for a maximum. SIX!!! Wonderful slog yet again from Sharma. Nothing going Hyderabad’s way at the moment. SRH 112-2 after 12 overs.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: Lockie Ferguson in the attack. Markram is playing the role of an anchor and playing it well alongside. Probably for the first time, Hardik Pandya has been busy with the field setting. The run-rate is also maintained well. SRH 84-2 after 10 overs.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: This has been an impactful start by Gujarat Titans. He has been a bit expensive but has knocked the openers over. Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, has been incredible for SRH. He is playing his shots without any fear. SRH 59-2 after 7 overs.