Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Hardik Pandya is fielding the same XI in this match. On being asked, if he bowl or not? Hardik said,”We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl.”Also Read - IPL 2022: Captaincy Brings The Best Out Of Hardik Pandya, Says Graeme Swann

On the other hand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has made one change – Washington Sundar comes in for Jagdish Suchith. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Starting To Get Benefit From Impact Bowlers, Says Graeme Smith

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Also Read - I Am A Sanju Samson Fan But He Is Wasting His Talent For International Recall: Ian Bishop

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: This has been an impactful start by Gujarat Titans. He has been a bit expensive but has knocked the openers over. Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, has been incredible for SRH. He is playing his shots without any fear. SRH 59-2 after 7 overs.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: OUT!!! Mohammed Shami comes back with a bang. Kane Williamson stumps are castled at the moment. This is the expertise of Shami. The seam was straight as an arrow and it just went between the gap. SRH 26-1 after 2.5 overs.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs SRH Score: Mohammed Shami to open the proceedings for Gujarat Titans. He has been magnificent for the franchise. JAFFA!!! That was an unplayable ball from the speedster. Abhishek Sharma was squared up. WIDE!!! FOUR BYES!!! You live by the sword, you die by it. SRH 5-0 after 0.3 overs.

  • 7:19 PM IST

  • 7:19 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Gujarat have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Both captains (Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson)are in the middle now and ready for the toss.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Hyderabad: However, one area where Titans need to lift their game is Powerplay batting as Shubman Gill (207 from 7 games) has gone off the boil after the his 96 and Wriddhiman Saha, replacing Matthew Wade, has been downright mediocre.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Hyderabad: For Pandya though, his bowling unit is no inferior to SRH as Mohammed Shami’s artistry (10 from 7 games) and Ferguson’s (9 wickets from 7 games) aggression has brought them a lot of success, not to forget Rashid Khan’s (8 wickets from 7 games) ability to be more than decent even in a quiet year by his standards.

  • 6:33 PM IST