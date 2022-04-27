LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Score and Match Updates

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Hardik Pandya is fielding the same XI in this match. On being asked, if he bowl or not? Hardik said,”We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl.”Also Read - IPL 2022: Captaincy Brings The Best Out Of Hardik Pandya, Says Graeme Swann

On the other hand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has made one change – Washington Sundar comes in for Jagdish Suchith. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Starting To Get Benefit From Impact Bowlers, Says Graeme Smith

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Also Read - I Am A Sanju Samson Fan But He Is Wasting His Talent For International Recall: Ian Bishop

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match 40: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | GT vs SRH | GT vs SRH | Faf du Plessis | Hardik Pandya | Rashid Khan | Kane Williamson | SRH vs GT Live, GT vs SRH, GT vs SRH Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad, RCB vs RR Dream11, Gujarat vs Hyderabad Live, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, GT vs SRH live score