Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.40 of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet their match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Any Advice To Virat Kohli? RR Star Riyan Parag's Reply To Tweet Is Winning Hearts | See Tweet

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table. Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 40 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in their campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind a sweet revenge for that defeat.

However, the ‘Orange Army’s’ bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

