LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Score and Match Updates

The pitch is a bit sticky and the batters are finding it difficult to strike. Hardik Pandya brought up his 3 50, however he got out before final flourish.Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Picks Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson as His Dream Hattrick

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first. Hardik Pandya is back and will captain the side. Vijay Shankar makes way for him. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer wanted to bat first as well. They have made three changes in the team – Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku Singh is also in. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Outsmarting Bowlers Due To Clarity Of Thoughts, Says Ravi Shastri

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Says It Has Raised His Game

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL Points table – Click Here

