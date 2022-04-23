LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Score and Match Updates

The pitch is a bit sticky and the batters are finding it difficult to strike. Hardik Pandya brought up his 3 50, however he got out before final flourish.Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Picks Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson as His Dream Hattrick

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first. Hardik Pandya is back and will captain the side. Vijay Shankar makes way for him. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer wanted to bat first as well. They have made three changes in the team – Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku Singh is also in. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Outsmarting Bowlers Due To Clarity Of Thoughts, Says Ravi Shastri

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Says It Has Raised His Game

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Updates

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: This is getting ugly for Gujarat. Kolkata has made a startling comeback in the match courtesy of a brilliant over by Mavi followed by Southee. Tewatia is on strike and has quite a task on his hands. GT 146-5 after 18.2 overs.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Brilliantly bowled by Mavi. This was bowled as per a plan and bowled beautifully. It was a back of length ball and slower in nature. David Miller had a wild swing but couldn’t get it past the backward point fielder. GT 137-3 after 17 overs.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: FOUR!! That was hit hard. These are precious runs for GT. Hardik Pandya has not just gone beserk with his striking. Miller should take the opportunity and try to give a wild smack. Singles at this moment won’t help the scorecard much. GT 129-2 after 15.3 overs.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: Surprising that KKR has rested Pat Cummins for this match. He would have been lethal on this surface. SIX!!! Miller continues his killer form. GT now 114-2 after 14 overs.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: Strategic TIME OUT!!! Gujarat Titans have paced this innings well. The captain Hardik Pandya has taken the responsibility on his shoulders and brought up his 3rd fifty in the tournament. Gujarat Titans now 102-2 after 13 overs.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Soft dismisaal for Saha. He tried to be a bit cheeky but Umesh changed his length quickly. GT now 2 down for 92 at 11.2 overs.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: Varun Chakaravarthy has been impressive in the match till now. He has bowled a good, probing length unlike what we saw in the previous matches. His wicket column is suprisingly blank with 2 overs more to go. GT 78-1 after 10 overs.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: This partnership is moving along nicely for Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya has made a game changing decision to promote himself up the order. He is currently batting at 41 off 28 balls. The wicket is a bit sticky. Gujarat has done a good job to maintain the run rate over 9. GT now 73-1 after 8.4 overs.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: Hardik Pandya is living dangerously at the moment. It was in the air and just wide off the fielder and just evades him. Saha, on the other hand, is looking to find some timing. SIX!!! And he does. Saha plays it beautifully. FOUR!!! Along the ground this time. GT 31-1 after 3 overs.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Southee gets the early breakthrough. It is a strangle for Shubman Gill. Terrible start for Gujarat. FOUR!!! Hardik Pandya promotes himself at number 3. That was some shot from the all-rounder. FOUR!!! Down the track and counters the swing well. Scintillating stuff. OH!!! Hardik almost lost his wicket if Southee had a direct hit. Eventful over comes to an end. GT 19-1 after 2 overs.