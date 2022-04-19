LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Lucknow Super Giants on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL Points Table – Click Here

