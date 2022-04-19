LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Lucknow Super Giants on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue. Also Read - LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31: Team News, Tactics, Pitch Report, Size of Boundary & Toss Update You Must Know

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 31 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi Also Read - IPL 2022: RR's Hat-trick Man Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Down Teammate Shimron Hetmyer WWE Style | Watch Video

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs RCB | RCB vs RCB | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | LSG vs RCB Live, LSG vs RCB, LSG vs RCB Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs LSG Dream11, Lucknow vs Bangalore Live, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs RCB live score

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Virat Kohli departs for a duck. Chameera breathing fire at the moment. Deepak Hooda takes a sharp catch at point. RCB in deep trouble with 2 quick wickets down. RCB 7-2 after 1 overs.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: A hint of swing for Chameera. FOUR!!! Anuj Rawat dances down the track and plays it down the ground for a boundary. IN THE AIR!!! Has KL Rahul taken it? He certainly has. Anuj Rawat departs for 4. RCB 7-1 after 0.5 overs

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Dushmantha Chameera to start the proceedings for Lucknow Super Giants against the Royal Challengers. The usual pair of Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis to begin the proceedings. No Virat Kohli for now!

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: We are going to bowl first. At this stage all teams like to chase. The game as we know can go up and down. Got a couple of first ball ducks and then a hundred. It’s good to keep my game on the toes. Coming into the game excited wanting to do well for my team. Same team for us. – KL Rahul at the toss.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: It’s been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. If I won the toss, I would have surprised you by bowling first (smiles). Same team for us as well. – Faf du Plessis at the toss.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: LSG have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: On the other hand, LSG also have enough fire power in de Kock, who has displayed imperious form in recent games, young Ayush Badoni, the big-hitting Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to name a few.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed too has impressed with his batting so far. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood bowled an exceptional spell against DC that swayed the match in RCB’s favour and the Australian pacer would be eager to continue in the same vein.