LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been the backbone of this innings for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik must bat till the end to make RCB reach a big total. Lucknow Super Giants were on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Live Updates

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: IN THE AIR!! Marcus Stoinis drops a sitter. It went straight to him but to no avail. Faf resumes the strike. Single and now the strike is with Karthik. Well bowled from Jason Holder. Faf has the chance now. RCB 181-5 after 19.4 overs.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: The partnership is now at 34 off 18 balls. Karthik has not scored much in this innings. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, is approaching hundred. Last ball off the over. SIX!!! Dinesh Karthik smacks it over the bowler’s head. This is unbelievable stuff from Karthik. RCB now 177-5 after 19 overs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Ravi Bishnoi for the 17th over. That is a brave call from KL Rahul. Bishnoi has bowled the first 3 balls well so far. FOUR!!! Bad ball from Bishnoi. Drag down and punished. FOUR!!! boundary off the last ball. RCB now 164-5 after 18 overs.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: If RCB wants to cross 200, Faf du Plessis or Dinesh Karthik have to stay till the end. FOUR!!! With shots like that, no bowler looks like getting the better of him. There is spongy bounce in the wicket but it is all true. Two runs off the last ball. 10 off the over. RCB 140-5 after 16 overs.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: LOUD APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! Shahbaz does not look convinced. Is it curtains for him. Certainly looks like that. Shahbaz Ahmed departs after a helpful knock 26(22). RCB now 132-5 after 15.2 overs.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now. SIX!!! Bishnoi tosses it up and there it goes into the crowd. The partnership between Faf and Shahbaz is now 53. Faf du Plessis, with a single, brings up his 50. IN THE AIR!!! Bishnoi drops a difficult chance off his own bowling. RCB 117-4 after 14 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! With that shot, RCB bring up the 100. OH!!! Injury scare for RCB captain. Faf looked a bit uncomfortable with that throw. RCB dugout had hearts in their mouth. 7 runs off Chameera’s over. RCB now 107-4 after 13 overs.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Despite losing four wickets, run-rate after 10 overs has been handsome hovering near 10 an over. FOUR!!! Faf pulls the ball like a pro. It races to the mid-wicket boundary. RCB 87-4 after 10 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Lucknow Super Giants have got a strong hold on this match. Only Faf du Plessis is standing firm against Lucknow’s bowling line up. FOUR!!! What a shot from RCB captain. RCB now 81-4 after 9.3 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Krunal Pandya gets Glenn Maxwell. This is getting bad to horrible for RCB. Prabhudessai needs to stitch up a partnership with Faf du Plessis. Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now. RCB 49-3 after 6.1 overs.