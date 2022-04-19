LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

KL Rahul departs courtesy of an outstanding review by RCB. Can the middle order rescue LSG from this situation. Stay tuned for live updates!

Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) misses out on a hundred. RCB finish on 181/6 after 20 overs.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been the backbone of this innings for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik must bat till the end to make RCB reach a big total. Lucknow Super Giants were on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue.

