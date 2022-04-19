LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

KL Rahul departs courtesy of an outstanding review by RCB. Can the middle order rescue LSG from this situation. Stay tuned for live updates!

Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) misses out on a hundred. RCB finish on 181/6 after 20 overs.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been the backbone of this innings for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik must bat till the end to make RCB reach a big total. Lucknow Super Giants were on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue.

Live Updates

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Incredible catch from Suyash Prabhudessai. He was running in from deep backward point and completed the catch. Deepak Hooda departs for 13(14). This is getting troublesome for Lucknow. LSG 100-4 after 12.5 overs.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! That was a harsh slash from Krunal Pandya. He gets the reward too. Krunal Pandya has a part to play here. He is currently batting at a brilliant strike rate above 150. 11 off Harshal’s over. Lucknow 99-3 after 12 overs.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Appeal for stumping. Nothing on Ultra edge. Foot is grounded, so no damage done. Deepak Hooda survives. First wicket evades Shahbaz yet again. IN THE AIR!! Surely, this is the first wicket. No, it is not. LSG 88-3 after 11 overs.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! Shot from Krunal Pandya. He has been in some form today. Currently batting at 18(10), he has played some incredible shots till now. FOUR!!! That is slashed hard from KL Rahul. What a shot against an in form bowler. OUT!!! That is an incredible review from RCB. KL Rahul departs. What an eventful over! LSG 64-3 after 8 overs.

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Fantastic start for RCB. They need the wicket of KL Rahul early if they want to put pressure on LSG. SIX!!! It was drifting down leg side and helped along it’s way. Single and KL Rahul bring up 6000 runs in T20’s. OUT!!! Manish Pandey plays a nothing shot. LSG 33-2 after 5 overs.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Hazlewood strikes! This was pitched between middle and leg and it was an outright perfect delivery for a left hander. Quinton de Kock departs cheaply. LSG now 17-1 after 2.5 overs.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! That was a shot of authority from KL Rahul. Full ball from Siraj and Rahul just leans into the shot. FOUR!!! Now an on-drive from the LSG captain. RCB bowlers are in for a challenge. LSG 9-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Welcome back to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd innings. Mohammed Siraj to open the bowling. RUNOUT chance on the first ball but no damage done. Siraj to de Kock and that is a nasty delivery. LSG 1-0 after 0.3 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Don’t go anywhere. We will be right back with the live score and updates. Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! This time, Stoinis holds on. This is a brilliant 20th over by Jason Holder. 4 from the last over. RCB finish on 181-6 after 20 overs.