LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Score, Match 7

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) All-Rounder Dwyane Bravo Recalls Life Changing Delivery to Yuvraj Singh, Says It Made the World Look up

Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni star as Lucknow Beat Chennai by 6 wickets. Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 1 Fri

Quinton de Kock departs after scoring 61(45). Deepak Hooda joins Evin Lewis in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Returns From Injury, Starts Training For Mumbai Indians

Manish Pandey woes continue as Tushar Deshpande gets him out early on 5(6). Dwaine Pretorius draws first blood as KL Rahul departs on 40(26). Rahul and Quinton de Kock started well for the chase of 211.

Chennai Super Kings finish on 210/7 after 20 overs. Bishnoi has been the only silver lining for LSG in this lackluster bowling line up. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease and their partnership will be key for a score of 200.

Robin Uthappa departs just after reaching 50. Moeen Ali-Shivam Dube are in the middle for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early courtesy of a brilliant run-out from Ravi Bishnoi. Moeen Ali comes out to join Uthappa. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to field first. KL Rahul had no hesitation to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change. Andrew Tye comes in for Mohsin. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have made three changes. Moeen Ali comes back, Dwaine Pretorius replaces Adam Milne.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs CSK | CSK vs LSG | MS Dhoni | KL Rahul | LSG vs CSK, LSG vs CSK Live, CSK vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, LSG vs CSK Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Lucknow vs Chennai Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs CSK live score