LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Chennai Super Kings need 188 to win. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone played useful innings to power Punjab Kings to 187/4 after 20 overs.Also Read - "I don't think he will be able to..": When Mohammad Asif Predicted Virat Kohli's Future

CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ravindra Jadeja was more than happy to bowl first and playing the same eleven players which he played against Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Poor Batting Form Is Due To Captaincy Pressure Feels Aakash Chopra Ahead Of PBKS vs CSK Match

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, have made three changes in this match. Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are featured in their eleven. Also Read - IPL 2022: What Is Meme Premier League Launched by Burger King? | Know Here

Playing XI:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022 Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match 38: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | PBKS vs CSK | CSK vs PBKS | Ravindra Jadeja | MS Dhoni | Mayank Agarwal | PBKS vs CSK Live, PBKS vs CSK, PBKS vs CSK Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, PBKS vs CSK Dream11, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Punjab vs Chennai, IPL live, CSK vs PBKS live score