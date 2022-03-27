LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 4 wickets, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav Shine

Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Shikhar Dhawan for the chase. Wanindu Hasaranga draws first blood as Mayank Agarwal departed early. Punjab Kings need 206 to win. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Score, Match 2: Lalit Yadav-Axar Patel Take DC To Incredible Win By 4 Wickets

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli take RCB to 205/2 after 20 overs. It will be a herculean task for Punjab Kings, however, the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal will back themselves to chase this target. One way or the other, expect this to be a cracker!   Also Read - Dhoni Stepping Down From CSK Captaincy Not Sudden, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

Rahul Chahar draws first blood as Anuj Rawat departs for 21(20). Former captain RCB Virat Kohli joins current captain Faf du Plessis in the middle. 

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Bhanuka Rajapaksa is giving his Sri Lankan teammate some proper treatment here. First four balls and 12 runs in the over already. Hasaranga avoids any more damage. PBKS now 97-1 after 10 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Wanindu Hasaranga brought into the attack. OUT!!! What a catch from Shahbaz Nadeem. Hasaranga gets his first IPL wicket. It was not a great ball but sometimes rubbish balls from bowlers gets you easy wickets. PBKS 75-1 after 8 overs.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Shahbaz Ahmed brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Shikhar Dhawan pounces on the delivery and hits it brilliantly over the bowlers’ head. DROPPED! That catch would have been the catch of the year. Dinesh Karthik almost pulls off a stunner. 6 runs off the over. Punjab 63-0 after 6 overs.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Mayank Agarwal is dealing in boundaries at the moment. 14 runs from Mohammed Siraj’s over. The problem of bad line and length is hurting RCB’s chances at the moment. RCB now 48-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Mohammed Siraj into the attack and breathing fire at the moment. The ball is doing a bit, however, Siraj is not able to maintain his line and length. 10 extras till now and it is just the 2nd over. Ordinary stuff from Siraj. PBKS 22-0 after 2 overs.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of second innings of match no.3 between RCB and PBKS. David Willey to start the proceeding for Bangalore. Shikhar Dhawan and captain Mayank Agarwal to open for PBKS. FOUR!!! Dhawan starts with a boundary. RCB now 7-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: SIX!!! Dinesh Karthik just played the shot of the match. Wide and played over covers. First 200 of the tournament. FOUR!!! Sandeep Sharma bowled it wide but Dinesh Karthik played it over mid-wicket. RCB finishes it on 205-2 after 20 overs.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: SIX!!! Bad ball from Odean Smith. It was wide ball from Odean and DK just helps it over fine leg boundary. FOUR!!! 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Odean has been expensive for PBKS. SIX!!! Dinesh Karthik reads the slower ball nicely and clobbers it over long on. RCB 189-2 after 19 overs.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: OUT!!! Arshdeep strikes. Faf du Plessis misses out on a well deserved century. Just 3 runs off the over. Arshdeep finishes a brilliant over. Dinesh Karthik retains strike. RCB now 171-2 after 18 overs,

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Faf du Plessis has arrived at the Indian Premier League 2022. The run-rate is now just below 10. Sandeep Sharma has somewhat contained both these batters. Only 10 runs off the over which has been rare in this innings. RCB 168-1 after 17 overs.