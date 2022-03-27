LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Rahul Chahar are dealing in sixes at the moment.

Rahul Chahar draws first blood as Anuj Rawat departs for 21(20). Former captain RCB Virat Kohli joins current captain Faf du Plessis in the middle.

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam