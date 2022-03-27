LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Rahul Chahar are dealing in sixes at the moment.

Rahul Chahar draws first blood as Anuj Rawat departs for 21(20). Former captain RCB Virat Kohli joins current captain Faf du Plessis in the middle.

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”.

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: It is an absolute carnage at the moment here. Harpreet Brar’s last over went for 21 runs. Three sixes in the same direction by Kohli and du Plessis was basically a statement. RCB is going strong at the moment. RCB now 142-1 after 15 overs.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: FOUR!!! Kohli comes down the track and smashes it along the boundary. FOUR!!! This time a little wide from the mid-on fielder. Two back to back sixes from the RCB captain. 23 runs off the over. RCB now 115-1 after 13 overs.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Liam Livingstone brought into the attack. He is a peculiar bowler of sorts. Bowls leg spin to right handers and off spin to left handers. SIX!!! RCB captain in the attack. Short and punished by faf. RCB now 92-1 after 12 overs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: SIX!!! What a shot from the man of the moment. Virat Kohli dances down the track and just plays it over long on boundary for a six. Harpreet Singh got him out in the previous edition. A comeback of sorts for the master. RCB 70-1 after 10 overs.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Rahul Chahar is keeping it tight for both the players. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are looking to rotate the strike but Punjab are not giving them easy runs. After the wicket of Anuj Rawat, batting run-rate has gone a little down too. RCB 61-1 after 9.3 overs.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Arshdeep continues with some cover on the off-side. This looks defensive. Faf is trying a few funny laps here. He can be dangerous with them. Good over from Arshdeep. LIVE | RCB: 31/0 in 5 overs

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: First look at Odean Smith. A lot is expected from him. Anuj Rawat has turned on the heat. Meanwhile, Faf has been dropped by Shah Rukh Khan. Do you think Kohli at No 3 is best for him? LIVE | RCB: 25/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Sandeep Sharma with his second over. Punjab would hope for an early wicket to get things started. Du Plessis flicks it for a boundary. You cannot bowl to him on his legs. Now, Anuj joins the part as he hits his first six of the night. LIVE | RCB: 23/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: The game is taking place at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Seamers would have something in it early on. There is enough there for them. LIVE | RCB: 12/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Sandeep Sharma starts proceedings for the Kings with the new ball. He has two dangerous batters in front of him. Interesting to see what happens. LIVE | RCB: 1/0 in 1 over