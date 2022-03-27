LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Score, Match 2: Lalit-Axar Hold Fort For DC

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”. Also Read - Dhoni Stepping Down From CSK Captaincy Not Sudden, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

Squads: Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Check the latest Indian Premier League 2022 Score, PBKS vs RCB Live Match, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Today, PBKS vs RCB T20 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Match here. Check Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs RCB T20 Live Score and PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online Disney+Hotstar.