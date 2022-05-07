LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Score and Match Updates

Punjab Kings have lost their way in this innings. At one stage, they were looking to cross 200. However, with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal, it will be a tough ask for the lower middle order to take Punjab past 180. The presence of Liam Livingstone is the only silver lining now for PBKS. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan. He has picked up 3 wickets for just 17 runs till now.

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

