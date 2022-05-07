LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Score and Match Updates

Punjab Kings have lost their way in this innings. At one stage, they were looking to cross 200. However, with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal, it will be a tough ask for the lower middle order to take Punjab past 180. The presence of Liam Livingstone is the only silver lining now for PBKS. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan. He has picked up 3 wickets for just 17 runs till now.

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Big Appeal for LBW!!!! Has Chahal struck? He HAS!!! Big wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings are losing their way in this match. Jonny Bairstow departs right after scoring 50. PBKS now 119-4 after 14.4 overs.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Brilliant back to back boundaries from Mayank Agarwal. The captain of the Punjab Kings will play his shots without any ado. He has come to bat at a different number but playing his shots freely. PBKS 106-2 after 12.2 overs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: OUT!!! Rajapaksa departs. Brilliant comeback from Chahal. Credit to Sanju Samson for bringing Chahal back for an over. Rajasthan crawling their way back into the game now. PBKS 89-2 after 10.2 overs.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle now. He has a reputation of playing his shots againt the spinners. He will certainly attack Chahal and Ashwin and it will make for a reviting contest between the players. PBKS 56-1 after 7 overs.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: OUT!!! OUT!!! Phenomenal catch from Jos Buttler! Shikhar Dhawan tried to hit the ball over the mid on boundary but to no avail. Punjab Kings lost their first wicket inside the powerplay. Ashwin strikes. PBKS 47-1 after 5.2 overs.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Finally Shikhar Dhawan plays a good shot against Trent Boult. The ball was there to be hit, though. Bairstow is clearly the aggressor in this innings while Dhawan is focussed more on anchoring the innings. SIX!!! Smoked!!! PBKS 46-0 after 5 overs.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Shot! Back to back boundaries for Jonny Bairstow. He picked up the length really early. We have seen these kind of shots when he opens for England. Punjab off to a good start. PBKS 28-0 after 4 overs.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Prasidh Krishna into the attack. FOUR!!! Thin edge and it goes past the first slip for a boundary. Krishna has been bowling back off length deliveries. Single off the last ball. PBKS 17-0 after 2 overs.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Round the wicket from Boult but drifting down the leg side. Bairstow collects another boundary. INSIDE EDGE!!! Almost goes for a boundary. Ashwin does well at the boundary. PBKS 10-0 after 1 over.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Punjab openers are currently in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to face the new ball. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. He will certainly look to bring the ball into the right hander. FOUR!!! Swing but played beautifully by Bairstow. PBKS 4-0 after 0.1 overs.