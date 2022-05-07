LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik Should Be Fast-tracked to India's Test Side Immediately Feels Kevin Pietersen

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal is fielding the same eleven and praised Liam Livingstone at the toss for his innings in the previous match. Also Read - IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Sanju Samson, captain of RR, informed about one change in the team – Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Karun Nair. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Bash Kieron Pollard After Another Disappointing Performance Against Hardik Pandya-led GT | See Tweets

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Live Updates

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Punjab openers are currently in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to face the new ball. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. He will certainly look to bring the ball into the right hander. FOUR!!! Swing but played beautifully by Bairstow. PBKS 4-0 after 0.1 overs.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Mayank Agarwal at the toss- “Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side.”

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson at the toss – “We are losing quite a few tosses, we’d have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It’s a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help.”

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Both captains are out for the toss. Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: The inaugural edition winners also need to step up their game while batting first, three of Rajasthan’s four losses have come while setting a total. The Royals have one of the best, if not the best, bowling attacks this season but the bowlers failed to defend 158 and 152 in their previous two games.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: The two other men at the top — skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal — have been good in patches and need to shoulder more responsibility, especially with the team shuffling the number four spot. If they get going alongside the big-hitting Shimron Hetymar, the trio can tear apart any bowling attack.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan are third on the points table, and it is mostly because of the flamboyant Jos Buttler. The Englishman is currently the league’s leading scorer with 588 runs. Against Mumbai he waged a lone battle with the bat while he failed to capitalise on his start against KKR. Rajasthan lost both games.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot.