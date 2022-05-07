LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal is fielding the same eleven and praised Liam Livingstone at the toss for his innings in the previous match.

Sanju Samson, captain of RR, informed about one change in the team – Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Karun Nair.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

