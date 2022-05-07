LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Score and Match Updates

After playing an entertaining cameo, Jos Buttler departed inside the powerplay. RR captain Sanju Samson followed suit. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle now. Will they take RR over the line? Stay tuned for live updates!

Punjab Kings finish on 189/5 after 20 overs.

Punjab Kings have lost their way in this innings. At one stage, they were looking to cross 200. However, with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal, it will be a tough ask for the lower middle order to take Punjab past 180. The presence of Liam Livingstone is the only silver lining now for PBKS. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan. He has picked up 3 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 over spell.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Rishi Dhawan brought into the attack. FOUR!!! OH! Glorius. Sanju Samson at his best. Yashasvi tries to be a bit cheeky but to no avail. Single off the last ball. Seven runs off the over. RR 74-1 after 7 overs.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Carnage continues. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues on his merry way. Sandeep Sharma finishes his 3rd over. Arshdeep Singh into the attack. FOUR!!! Edged and Samson collects a boundary. RR 62-1 after 5.4 overs.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: SIX!!! Humongous! Incredible hitting from Jos Buttler. FOUR!!! Buttler clears the front foot and plays it over covers. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Buttler. OUT!!! What an over. What a mad over. Jos Buttler departs after playing an entertaining cameo. RR 46-1 after 4 overs.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!! Cheeky from Buttler. A modern day 360 degree player who does not know any fear. The current run rate is above 9. Sandeep Sharma to continue for Punjab. Nothing on this pitch for the pacers. RR 21-0 after 2.2 overs.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the second innings. SIX!!! Yashasvi Jaiswal off to a cracker of a start for Rajasthan. 14 runs off the first over. Youngsters these days are not afraid of hitting out of the park. RR 15-0 after 1.1 overs.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: SIX!! Magnificent shot from Jitesh Sharma. FOUR!!! 16 runs off the last over. Was that a no ball? Umpire says it is fine. Punjab Kings finish on 189-5 after 20 overs.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: SIX!!! Dispatched by Liam Livingstone. Prasidh Krishna tried to bowl yorker but Livingstone was up and ready. FOUR!!! Outrageous shot from Livingstone. OUT!!! Bowled!!! Seering yorker from Prasidh Krishna. Misadventure from Livingstone. PBKS 169-5 after 18.5 overs.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: SIX!!! Jitesh Sharma! Where were you hiding? That ball was bowled on the legs but played beautifully by Jitesh. Liam Livingstone on the strike and takes a single. He also keeps the strike for the next over. PBKS now 158-4 after 18 overs.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Big Appeal for LBW!!!! Has Chahal struck? He HAS!!! Big wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings are losing their way in this match. Jonny Bairstow departs right after scoring 50. PBKS now 119-4 after 14.4 overs.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Brilliant back to back boundaries from Mayank Agarwal. The captain of the Punjab Kings will play his shots without any ado. He has come to bat at a different number but playing his shots freely. PBKS 106-2 after 12.2 overs.