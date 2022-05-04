LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: I Feel There's A Big Score Round The Corner, Says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Bangalore, on the other hand, are playing the same team. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 50 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 5 Thursday

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games. Also Read - IPL 2022: Getting Cap From Rohit Sharma Really Pumped Me Up; Gave Me Confidence, Says Tilak Varma

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK, Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs CSK | RCB vs CSK | MS Dhoni | Ruturaj Gaikwad | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | RCB vs CSK Live, CSK vs RCB, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, RCB vs CSK Dream11, Bangalore vs Chennai Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs CSK live score