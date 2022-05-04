LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: I Feel There's A Big Score Round The Corner, Says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Bangalore, on the other hand, are playing the same team. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 50 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 5 Thursday

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games. Also Read - IPL 2022: Getting Cap From Rohit Sharma Really Pumped Me Up; Gave Me Confidence, Says Tilak Varma

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!!! That is a tremendous shot by Virat Kohli. Sachin Tendulkar will be proud. It was WIDE and has enough room and dispatched accordingly. RCB on the move now. Hopefully, they ll get rid of their powerplay blues. RCB 37-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: EDGED!!! Jaffa from Mukesh Choudhary. This is some bowling by the 22 year-old youngster. Impressive competition between the youngsters and veterans. FOUR!!! RCB will take them no matter how they come. RCB 24-0 after 3.2 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: An eventful over from Mukesh Choudhary. A run-out chance was created, however, Virat Kohli escaped unhurt. EDGED!!!! and FOUR!!! Simarjeet almost got the better of Kohli here. Brilliant first over by Simarjeet Singh. RCB 13-0 after 2 overs.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: “Not sure about the toss to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. The last game we made some steps, good batting performance, probably 10 runs short. But it was definitely the confidence we wanted to see in the guys coming in and scoring. Same team for us. – Faf du Plessis at the toss.


  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: “We have had good partnerships and we want to be more consistent with it every game and try to keep the big overs away with the ball. We have given away big overs when we have bowled. So those are the two areas we would like to work on. Everybody who plays cricket knows that we have to improve our catching.” – MS Dhoni at the toss.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Both captains are out for the toss. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. Chennai and Bangalore will look to bowl first as Pune’s surface has been a belter to bat on. The dew may come in but it has not been an influential factor in last couple of games.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: The absence of pace bowler Harshal Patel the last time around the two sides met had probably rocked the RCB boat, as they lost the high-scoring game by 23 runs after conceding a mammoth 216 runs. Super Kings and Bangalore have gone head to head 30 times, with CSK taking 20 wins and Bangalore getting nine wins, in addition to a no result.