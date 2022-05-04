LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sushant Mishra Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as Replacement For Saurabh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 173/8 after 20 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the top scorer in the innings (42 off 27 balls.)  Also Read - IPL 2022: I Feel There's A Big Score Round The Corner, Says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Bangalore, on the other hand, are playing the same team. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 50 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 5 Thursday

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK, Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs CSK | RCB vs CSK | MS Dhoni | Ruturaj Gaikwad | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | RCB vs CSK Live, CSK vs RCB, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, RCB vs CSK Dream11, Bangalore vs Chennai Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs CSK live score

Live Updates

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: FOUR!!! Pulled with Disdain. FOUR!!! Down the track and right over Siraj’s head for a boundary. Gaikwad on the charge. Siraj has been trying to bowl short but to no avail. CSK 37-0 after 5 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Both these openers are trying nothing extravagant against Hazlewood and Siraj. The ball is doing a bit and CSK’s opening pair realize that. The run rate is just above 6 as RCB eye inroads against Chennai. CSK 26-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings start the usual pair of Deven Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Royal Challengers Bangalore has brought in Shahbaz Ahmed for the proceedings to start. FOUR!!! Conway reverse sweeps it a boundary. CSK 9-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: RCB bowlers have quite a task on their hands specially spinners who will get help from the surface. Don’t go anywhere!!! The live action resumes shortly. It will be a cracker of a chase.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!! Pretorius is missing the plot and getting smoked in the last over. APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! IS THAT OUT!!! Yes. 3rd umpire thinks so. Last ball left – A double at the end. RCB finish on 173-8 after 20 overs.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!! IN THE SLOT and Dinesh Karthik sends it out of the park. Pretorius errs in the length a bit and pays the price. IN THE AIR!!! and just falls short of the fielder. RCB 165-7 after 19.3 overs.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: OUT!!! Maheesh Theekshana gets the most important wicket of Mahipal Lomror. It was a ranked FULL TOSS!! but it had to be hit properly. OUT!!! Wanindu Hasaranga is OUT!!! Maheesh Theekshana on a hat-trick. RCB 155-6 after 18.2 overs.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: DROPPED!!! Ravindra Jadeja has dropped a catch and in the process hurt himself. This is so unlike him. Physio is on the field and tending to him. SIX!!! Salt on the wounds for Pretorius. 78 metres FLAT SIX. A double to end the over. RCB 155-4 after 18 overs.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SMOKED!!! Absolutely smoked by Dinesh Karthik. A slog sweep of a very high quality by the 36-year old. Maheesh Theekshana finishes well. A brilliant yorker to end his over. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror will be key for final flourish. RCB 143-4 after 17.2 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Dwaine Pretorius has been carrying a huge responsibility of choking the flow of runs of the opposition. He has done an excellent job till now. With the wicket of Rajat Patidar, he has dented RCB chances to score more 175+. RCB now 131-4 after 16 overs.