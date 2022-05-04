LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: (PREVIEW) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune.

The 'Southern Derby' is back again this season and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping for turning the tide on defending IPL champions CSK this time around when the two sides meet at the MCA stadium here later on Wednesday.

The absence of pace bowler Harshal Patel the last time around the two sides met had probably rocked the RCB boat, as they lost the high-scoring game by 23 runs after conceding a mammoth 216 runs.

Super Kings and Bangalore have gone head to head 30 times, with CSK taking 20 wins and Bangalore getting nine wins, in addition to a no result.

As for the results at the MCA stadium so far, of the nine games that have been played so far at this venue, the team batting first has had the advantage with six wins while the team chasing has been victorious on three occasions. The average first innings score is 173.

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games.

Full Squads: 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Young Rajat Patidar, after a below-par last season, has shown some spark but the likes of Dinesh Karthik (218 from 10 games) and Glenn Maxwell (157 from 7 games) perhaps will need to do more than what they are currently contributing. Especially Karthik, whose form has tapered since he closed in a few chases earlier in the tournament.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: In case of Kohli, his form of late has been so bad that one can’t really blame him for taking his time to score runs. However, nearly nine of the 20 overs consumed for 58 runs will never be considered as a performance that can help the team.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Even in their last game versus Gujarat Titans, Kohli’s 58 off 53 balls was one of the reasons that RCB failed to score more than 170, which was below-par on a good batting track. In Kohli (186 runs in 10 games) and skipper Du Plessis (278 from 9 games), RCB have one of the scariest of opening pairs but it hasn’t really translated into big performances.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: While RCB are still on fifth place with 10 points from as many games, they seemed to have lost a bit of momentum with three back-to-back defeats primarily due to shoddy batting shows. They have been all-out for season’s lowest score –68 — and have also failed to chase a modest target of 145 in another game.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: The match also becomes an enticing one as Virat Kohli has finally found some some form going his way and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the saddle and would do everything under his control to plot the downfall of India’s best batter. Dhoni’s return as CSK skipper replacing an out-of-sorts and more so bereft of ideas Ravindra Jadeja, proved beneficial as they outscored a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad, keeping their campaign alive with six points from nine games.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn’t been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over. The best economy rate is of Mahesh Theeksana (7.54) while Dwayne Bravo (14 wickets) and Mukesh Choudhary (11 wickets) have had poor economy rates of 8.73 and 9.82 runs per over average.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating. Sample this. In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association here in Pune.