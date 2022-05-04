LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Pune: (PREVIEW) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: Getting Cap From Rohit Sharma Really Pumped Me Up; Gave Me Confidence, Says Tilak Varma

The ‘Southern Derby’ is back again this season and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping for turning the tide on defending IPL champions CSK this time around when the two sides meet at the MCA stadium here later on Wednesday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match 49 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

The absence of pace bowler Harshal Patel the last time around the two sides met had probably rocked the RCB boat, as they lost the high-scoring game by 23 runs after conceding a mammoth 216 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Thought About Putting His Name Back Into Auctions, Here's Why He Backed Out

Super Kings and Bangalore have gone head to head 30 times, with CSK taking 20 wins and Bangalore getting nine wins, in addition to a no result.

As for the results at the MCA stadium so far, of the nine games that have been played so far at this venue, the team batting first has had the advantage with six wins while the team chasing has been victorious on three occasions. The average first innings score is 173.

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

