LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Score and Match Updates

Buttler and Samson have scored 56 runs in last 5 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive, Other Delhi Capitals Players Test Negative- Report

Padikkal departs as Sunil Narine gets his first wicket in the match. RR captain Sanju Samson joins Buttler in the middle. Buttler is bossing the KKR bowlers at the moment. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal have started aggressively for Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer had no hesitation to bowl first. Kolkata have made one change – Aman Khan makes way for Shivam Mavi. Rajasthan Royals have made three changes – Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult come in for Rassie Van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen and Jimmy Neesham. Also Read - Sunil Narine Picks Virender Sehwag Ahead of Sachin Tendulkar As Best Player Of Spin In IPL, Says Nobody Picked Him Better

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.

IPL Points Table – Click Here.

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs KKR | KKR vs RR | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | RR vs KKR Live, RR vs KKR, RR vs KKR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, RR vs KKR Dream11, Rajasthan vs Kolkata Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL live, RR vs KKR live score