LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Score and Match Updates

Buttler and Samson have scored 56 runs in last 5 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive, Other Delhi Capitals Players Test Negative- Report

Padikkal departs as Sunil Narine gets his first wicket in the match. RR captain Sanju Samson joins Buttler in the middle. Buttler is bossing the KKR bowlers at the moment. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal have started aggressively for Rajasthan Royals.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer had no hesitation to bowl first. Kolkata have made one change – Aman Khan makes way for Shivam Mavi. Rajasthan Royals have made three changes – Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult come in for Rassie Van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen and Jimmy Neesham. Also Read - Sunil Narine Picks Virender Sehwag Ahead of Sachin Tendulkar As Best Player Of Spin In IPL, Says Nobody Picked Him Better

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.

IPL Points Table – Click Here.

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs KKR | KKR vs RR | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | RR vs KKR Live, RR vs KKR, RR vs KKR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, RR vs KKR Dream11, Rajasthan vs Kolkata Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL live, RR vs KKR live score

Live Updates

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Varun Chakaravarthy has been expensive in today’s match. 30 runs in just 2 overs. The run-rate has stayed above 10 runs per over. Jos Buttler have been fantastic in yet another match. Will he get to his 100? With the kind of form Buttler is in, he will surely get to it. RR 155-1 after 14.4 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: FOUR!!! That is a dreamy shot from Sanju Samson. Shivam Mavi errs in the length a bit and Samson pounces on it. KKR needs wickets to put an to this blitzkrieg. There are all power hitters in RR and they will score whenever they find an opportunity. At the moment RR batters are giving enough respect to Sunil Narine though. 8 runs off the over. Rajasthan 120-1 after 12 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Sunil Narine into his 2nd over. SIX!!! What a shot from Devdutt Padikkal. He reaches out to the ball and slogs it over mid wicket for a maximum. OUT!!! BOWLED!! Sunil Narine gets the first breakthrough. Rajasthan 97-1 after 9.4 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: FOUR!!! 50-up for Jos Buttler. An uppish shot, however, Buttler was in total control. Shots like these are a testimony to how well this pitch is for batting. KKR needs to find a break through soon. Rajasthan 74-0 after 7 overs.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: A difficult over for Shivam Mavi comes to an end. 11 runs off the 6th over. Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of Jos Buttler’s blitzkrieg are off to a brilliant start. The run-rate is at 10 runs per over. FOUR!!! Padikkal edges one fine. FOUR!!!! Timed beautifully by Padikkal. A more confident shot from the left hander. Rajasthan 68-0 after 6.2 overs.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Pat Cummins brought into the attack by Sanju Samson. Will he provide a breakthrough? Jos Buttler has been in terrific form. FOUR!!! A tad fuller from Cummins and Buttler is in fantastic form to miss out on something like that. IN THE AIR!!! But no damage done. Buttler survives. GOOD COMEBACK from Cummins. Excellent bouncer. 8 runs off the over. Rajasthan 49-0 after 5 overs.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Buttler finally frees his hand and starts the over with a boundary down the ground! FOUR! The Englishman turns out to be even better in the next ball, smokes Yadav for a maximum! SIX! 100m gigantic six by Jos Buttler. LOUD APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! Jos Buttler is comfortable in. Rajasthan 25-0 after 3 overs.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Mavi starts off with an in-swinging slower delivery, which Buttler misses first up. Buttler taking few steps to go for the big shot but instead chalks out a single and rotates the strike. Padikkal uses his wrists and gets a boundary! FOUR! First one of the innings! Padikkal rotates the strike after getting hit on the pads. Shivam Mavi earns a dot and concedes a single in the last ball of the over. 7 off it. RR 9/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Umesh Yadav gets dots in the first three balls of the over, good start from the right-arm pacer. Yadav pulls of a slower short-ball which Buttler fails to connect it. Yadav in form today. Buttler in the next delivery gets some width and slashes it for a single, first runs up on the board and it’s a NO BALL! FREE HIT for Padikkal! The former RCB Batter fails to connect it and Umesh ends the over, conceding only 2 runs. RR 2/0 (1)

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy