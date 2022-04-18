LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Score and Match Updates

Buttler’s breathtaking ton has powered Rajasthan to a mammoth 217 for five. Apart from Sunil Narine, all the other KKR bowlers were expensive on the night. Can KKR gun down 218. It will be an interesting chase.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive, Other Delhi Capitals Players Test Negative- Report

IPL Points Table – Click Here. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs KKR | KKR vs RR | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | RR vs KKR Live, RR vs KKR, RR vs KKR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, RR vs KKR Dream11, Rajasthan vs Kolkata Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL live, RR vs KKR live score Also Read - Sunil Narine Picks Virender Sehwag Ahead of Sachin Tendulkar As Best Player Of Spin In IPL, Says Nobody Picked Him Better

Live Updates

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Aaron Finch is moving well inside the crease to execute his shots against the left arm Trent Boult. Obed McCoy brought inside the powerplay and executes a brilliant over inside the powerplay. Just 4 runs in the over. KKR 32-1 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: After the Narine experiment failed, KKR cannot afford to lose another inside the powerplay. Boult with his second over. Finch flicks it for a boundary. Despite the wicket, a good start for KKR. Finch goes aerial, picks up another boundary. LIVE | KKR: 27/1 in 3 overs

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Prasidh Krishna, an ex-KKR. would be sharing the new ball with Boult. He would look to keep things tight. An edge and Iyer picks up another boundary. It will help. This time he backs away and cuts it for a four. LIVE | KKR: 19/1 in 2 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Boult has changed his angle to Iyer after the two boundaries. He is coming round the wicket. With Shreyas Iyer coming in at No 3, it is interesting to see at which position will Venkatesh Iyer slot in today. LIVE | KKR: 9/1 in 1 over

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer comes in after Narine departs. He gets off the mark with a couple of boundaries. KKR need many more of those.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    RR vs KKR LIVE Score: Disastrous start for KKR. They lose Sunil Narine to a run out. Massive setback. This was the last thing they needed. From here, the task becomes difficult.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: For KKR, seeing off Trent Boult would be the key and they would hope Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer can get them off to a flyer.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: A cracking chase on the cards after Rajasthan posted a mammoth 217/5 at Brabourne stadium. It will not be an easy chase for KKR. Start would be the key.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: SIX!!!! 100 for Jos Buttler. Full toss from Pat Cummins and clobbered down long on. 2nd hundred from the Englishman. He has equaled the record of Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Shikhar Dhawan by scoring 2 hundreds in a season. RR 183-2 after 16.3 overs.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: FOUR!!! Brilliant timing from Buttler. It was back off length and played well from the orange cap holder. FOUR!!! Exquisite shot from Hetmyer. He is terrific form and will be key for final flourish. RR 174-2 after 16 overs.