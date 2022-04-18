LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Score and Match Updates

PREVIEW: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League o between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday. Also Read - Sunil Narine Picks Virender Sehwag Ahead of Sachin Tendulkar As Best Player Of Spin In IPL, Says Nobody Picked Him Better

KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now. Also Read - IPL 2022: GT Stand-In Skipper Rashid Khan Reaction After Victory Against CSK Goes Viral | See Tweet and Post

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will start as favourites in Monday’s match with the tournament’s highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

