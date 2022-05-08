LIVE | IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

SRH had the worst possible start to the chase as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma departed in the same over. Rahul Tripathi has been the top scorer for the side. Will he conjure up something for the team in this chase? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022: Didn't Get the Respect I Deserved, Wasn't Treated Properly: Chris Gayle

Dinesh Karthik late strikes power RCB to 192/3 after 20 overs. SRH need 193 to win.  Faf du Plessis brought up another half century. After Rajat Patidar’s wicket, Glenn Maxwell joined RCB captain in the middle. He departed right before the final flourish.  Also Read - IPL 2022 | One More Run And Virat Kohli Will Reach THIS Major Landmark In IPL

Virat Kohli departs for a golden duck. Jagdeesha Suchith strikes early in the match. This is Kohli’s third duck in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).  Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Players To Stay In Isolation Again! Net Bowler Tests Positive For COVID-19 | Report

Check Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: OUT!!! Hasaranga redeems himself. Jagdeesha Suchith had no idea about the ball. SIX!!! Shashank Singh just clobbers one out of the ground. Big appeal for LBW!!! du Plessis goes for the review. Umpires call on the wickets. SRH 112-5 after 15.1 overs.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED!!! Hasaranga. What have you done? These are as simple as they come. This was the big catch wicket of Rahul Tripathi.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Someone has to play a blinder of a knock from here. Rahul Tripathi looks like the usual candidate. SIX!!! Fifty up for Rahul Tripathi. At a strike rate of 167, he has just been magnificent till now. SRH now 101-4 after 13.2 overs.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: FOUR!! What timing from Rahul Tripathi. That is a FULL TOSS!!! Bruce Oxenford hand went up, the moment this delivery was bowled. Harsh call from the leg umpire. SIX!!! Pooran plays a good shot and it lands into the crowd. 13 off the over. SRH 89-3 after 12 overs.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj in the attack now. He has bowled an exceptional over with just 5 singles. Problems for Hyderabad are rising with every over. Nicholas Pooran has to fire now with the bat. Else it will be too late. Run rate already around 13. SRH 76-3 after 11 overs.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: FOUR!!!! Good shot from Rahul Tripathi. FOUR!! That is a fierce square cut by Tripathi. He is the key batter for Hyderabad if they wish to reach anywhere near 193. A good over for Hyderabad comes to an end. SRH 69-3 after 10 overs.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Aiden Markram wicket was a big blow to SRH. IN THE AIR!!! Faf du Plessis misfields and it’s a much needed boundary for SRH. This is slowly becoming a difficult task for Hyderabad now. SRH 59-3 after 9 overs.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Harshal Patel in the attack now. Aiden Markram is currently struggling to get the bat on ball. IN THE AIR!!! Josh Hazlewood drops a difficult chance at short third man. Rahul tripathi survives. SRH 50-2 after 8 overs.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed in the attack. FOUR!! Nice welcome by Rahul Tripathi. Another run-out chance evaded. Why are these batters taking unnecessary risk with these singles? You have just got a boundary in the over. SRH 28-2 after 5 overs.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: OH!!! Another run-out evaded. Just. End of the over. Glenn Maxwell into the attack now. FOUR!!! This is exceptional batting from Markram. SIX!!! What a shot from Markram. Down the track and there it goes into the crowd. SRH 13-2 after 2.2 overs.