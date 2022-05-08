LIVE | IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

SRH had the worst possible start to the chase as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma departed in the same over. Rahul Tripathi has been the top scorer for the side. Will he conjure up something for the team in this chase? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022: Didn't Get the Respect I Deserved, Wasn't Treated Properly: Chris Gayle

Dinesh Karthik late strikes power RCB to 192/3 after 20 overs. SRH need 193 to win. Faf du Plessis brought up another half century. After Rajat Patidar’s wicket, Glenn Maxwell joined RCB captain in the middle. He departed right before the final flourish. Also Read - IPL 2022 | One More Run And Virat Kohli Will Reach THIS Major Landmark In IPL

Virat Kohli departs for a golden duck. Jagdeesha Suchith strikes early in the match. This is Kohli’s third duck in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Players To Stay In Isolation Again! Net Bowler Tests Positive For COVID-19 | Report

Check Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL Points Table – Click Here

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB, Match 54: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | SRH vs RCB | SRH vs RCB | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | Kane Williamson | Rahul Tripathi | SRH vs RCB Live, RCB vs SRH, SRH vs RCB Live Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH vs RCB Dream11, Hyderabad vs Bangalore Live, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL 2022 live, SRH vs RCB live score