LIVE | IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Virat Kohli departs for a golden duck. Jagdeesha Suchith strikes early in the match. This is Kohli’s third duck in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Will Faf du Plessis rescue RCB this time? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022 | One More Run And Virat Kohli Will Reach THIS Major Landmark In IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first. Faf du Plessis at the toss said that he is playing the same eleven from the last match. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Players To Stay In Isolation Again! Net Bowler Tests Positive For COVID-19 | Report

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson have informed about two changes at the toss. 21-year old left arm pacer from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagdeesh Suchith come in for Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: SIX!!! Magnificent shot from Rajat Patidar. The young guy looks in form here. Nothing wrong from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Just a shot of the highest quality. RCB on the move now. RCB 24-1 after 4 overs.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: FOUR!!! What a shot from Faf du Plessis. First boundary of the match for RCB. IN THE AIR!!! Jagdeesha Suchith almost got his second wicket. This was a difficult caught and bowled chance. RCB 14-1 after 3 overs.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: OUT!!! Another Golden DUCK!!! for Virat Kohli. Defeaning silence in the crowd. Bad shot from Virat Kohli. Big blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore. SunRisers Hyderabad are elated at this dismissal. RCB 0-1 after 0.1 overs.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are out in the middle to start the proceedings for RCB. RCB are playing wearing a different jersey. As per the Go Green Initiative, they are donning the green jersey like they do every year.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Kane Williamson at the toss – “Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball upfront. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in.”

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Faf du Plessis at the toss – “Nice to win the toss from Kane, he’s been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack – got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he’s training hard, the performances will come.”

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:00 PM IST

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Both captains (Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis) are out for the toss. Fazalhaq Farooqi have been given his debut cap for SRH.