Faf du Plessis brings up another half centuries. After Rajat Patidar's wicket, Glenn Maxwell has joined RCB captain in the middle. Will this pair take RCB to a big total? Stay tuned for live updates!

Virat Kohli departs for a golden duck. Jagdeesha Suchith strikes early in the match. This is Kohli's third duck in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first. Faf du Plessis at the toss said that he is playing the same eleven from the last match.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson have informed about two changes at the toss. 21-year old left arm pacer from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagdeesh Suchith come in for Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal.

Check Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

