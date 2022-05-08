LIVE | IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match Updates

Faf du Plessis brings up another half centuries. After Rajat Patidar's wicket, Glenn Maxwell has joined RCB captain in the middle. Will this pair take RCB to a big total? Stay tuned for live updates!

Virat Kohli departs for a golden duck. Jagdeesha Suchith strikes early in the match. This is Kohli's third duck in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first. Faf du Plessis at the toss said that he is playing the same eleven from the last match.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson have informed about two changes at the toss. 21-year old left arm pacer from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagdeesh Suchith come in for Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal.

Check Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: SIX!!! Rahul Tripathi would not want to meet Fazalhaq after this innings. SIX!!! Another maximum. This is exceptional stuff. Fazalhaq feeling the heat. SIX!!! This time in the gap. OH!! you beauty! Last ball left – FOUR!!! Down the ground. 30 off 8 balls innings for DK. RCB 192-3 after 20 overs.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: First two deliveries have just yielded three runs. RCB 170-3 after 19.2 overs.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: SIX!!! Dinesh Karthik clobbers the last ball of the 19th over for a maximum. This was need for Bangalore. RCB 167-3 after 19 overs.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: OUT!!! Glenn Maxwell departs! He tried to smack it over long on boundary but couldn’t evade Aiden Markram at the boundary. Kartik Tyagi gets his first wicket. Dinesh Karthik in the middle now. Time for another DK special! RCB 159-3 after 18.3 overs.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: FOUR!!! Straying down the leg side. FOUR!!! Unlucky Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This was a yorker of the highest quality and du Plessis had no clue. Another seering yorker from Bhuvi. He is a death bowler specialist. 11 runs off the over. RCB 156-2 after 18 overs.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Good slower ball. Two back to back run outs avoided. RCB may run out of luck at the end of this match. Back off length again. This is brilliant stuff from the Afghanistan bowler. 8 runs off the over. RCB 145-2 after 17 overs.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Fazalhaq Farooqi is suffering from cramps in the middle. Slight delay as the physio finishes tending to him. OUCH!!! Struck on the shin this time. This is unlucky. Everyone on the field is having a laugh! Physio makes an entry yet again. RCB 141-2 after 16.2 overs.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell hits the last ball of the 16th over for a maximum. This is an excellent shot from the Australian. Bhuvneshwar persisted with his wide yorker but Maxwell was up and ready for it. RCB 141-2 after 16.1 overs.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: FOUR!!! Finally one comes off for Glenn Maxwell. This is an excellent over from young Kartik Tyagi till now. Last ball of the over. Can Maxwell hit one out of the park? He couldn’t. RCB 125-2 after 15 overs.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB: An eventful over from Umran Malik comes to an end. There was an appeal for CAUGHT BEHIND!! However, there was nothing on the Ultra edge. Faf du Plessis carries the mantle the swell the score to a big one. RCB 118-2 after 14 overs.