LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Score: Santner Double-Strike Put CSK On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match 6.

Chennai: After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar.



Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.

KL Rahul: We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in.

MS Dhoni: Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there.

