Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Live Updates: CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs

LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Score: CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match 6.

Published: April 3, 2023 11:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mark Wood

4* (2) 1x4, 0x6

Krishnappa Gowtham

17 (11) 0x4, 1x6

Tushar Deshpande

(3.5-0-39-2)*

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

(2-0-24-0)
LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6: MS Dhoni and Co Plot Comeback Against Lucknow.

Live Updates

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Chennai Super Kings win at Chepauk!! The home side beat Lucknow Super Giants By 12 runs. LSG 205/7.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 28 required from the last 6 balls for LSG to win the match!!

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants need 35 from the last 10 balls to win the match!

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, LSG are now at 105/4. Krunal Pandya is the latest man to depart. LSG 105/4 (10)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST!!! KL RAHUL GIVES HIS WICKET AWAY CHEAPLY and Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a simple catch. Lucknow are now falling apart in the game. LSG 82/3 (7.2)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!! Deepak Hooda departs for 2!! Another spinner strikes for Chennai! This time it’s Santner. Lucknow have now lost quick wickets. Krunal Pandya is the new man in. LSG 82/2 (7.1)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Mayers makes his way back to the pavilion after scoring a half-century. Moeen Ali got the all-important breakthrough. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul now have to stitch a good partnership from here on. LSG 80/0 (6)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 56/0. The visitors are off to a great start, thanks to openers Rahul and Mayers. LSG 56/0 (4)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 25/0. So far a good start for the Super Giants. LSG 25/0 (2)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers eye good start in run-chase for LSG. Deepak Chahar has the new ball for Chennai.

LIVE| CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6 Score & Updates

Chennai: After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.

KL Rahul: We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in.

MS Dhoni: Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there.

Published Date: April 3, 2023 11:37 PM IST

