LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Nortje, Khaleel Put Hosts In Command

IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs GT Match Updates, Game 7, April 4: On Tuesday, David Warner's Delhi Capitals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Catch all the live updates of the DC vs GT match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 4, 2023 10:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack and Sai Sudharsan shows elegance for a four. OUTTTTTTTT! brilliant angled in delivery from Khaleel and Hardik Pandya nicks behind to Porel. GT 54/3 (6)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: What a bold shot from Sai Sudharsan. The southpaw shuffles across a long way, goes down and scoops over fine leg for a six. Brilliant courage from the youngster. Hardik Pandya finishes with a boundary. GT 49/2 (5)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: OUT!!!! Its Anrich Nortje again. Shubman Gill is clean bowled in a similar way as Wriddhiman Saha. Delhi Capitals is surely on top. The ball angled back in and Gill missed the line completely.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mukesh Kumar continues. The key to bowl in this wicket is stump-to-stump. Once you give room to the batters they will dispatch you to the boundaries. Shubman Gill is key to Gujarat’s chase. GT 36/1 (4)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Anrich Nortje comes into for the first time in IPL 2023 and he packs Wriddhiman Saha first ball. The Titans keeper goes back for 14. Delhi missed Nortje dearly in the first game. GT 30/1 (3)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are at the crease. Khaleel Ahmed will open the attack for Delhi and is being hit for back-to-back fours by Saha. Perfect start for Titans.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Impact Player: Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. And, he’s been given the new ball.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sarfaraz Khan – The outfield has changed because of the rain in the last few days. Its not easy batting on this wicket. Considering the wicket, it is a good total and if we can bowl well we can win the game.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mohammed Shami comes into attack in the final over and Axar Patel sends him for a one-handed six. Shami however gets Axar in the fourth ball of the innings before Anrich Nortje finishes off with a four. Delhi Capitals finish at 162/8

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Aman Khan slog sweeps Rashid Khan for a six. He goes for another in the next, gets a top edge and Hardik Pandya does the rest. DC 150/7 (19)

LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Axar Patel (36; 22b) provided some late fireworks to push Delhi past the 160-mark. Opener David Warner (37; 32b) was the top-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

Published Date: April 4, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Updated Date: April 4, 2023 10:10 PM IST

