Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Nortje, Khaleel Put Hosts In Command

live

LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Nortje, Khaleel Put Hosts In Command

IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs GT Match Updates, Game 7, April 4: On Tuesday, David Warner's Delhi Capitals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Catch all the live updates of the DC vs GT match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Load More

LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Axar Patel (36; 22b) provided some late fireworks to push Delhi past the 160-mark. Opener David Warner (37; 32b) was the top-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.