Home

Sports

Live Updates| Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Scores: DC Get Nortje, Ngidi Boost

live

Live Updates| Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Scores: DC Get Nortje, Ngidi Boost

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score And Updates, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have lost to LSG while Gujarat Titans are coming after beating CSK.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Load More

Live Updates| Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Scores

Delhi Capitals will be get Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi boost when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their maiden IPL 2023 home encounter of the season, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals were blown away by the Lucknow Super Giants in their opener. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are coming after beating Chennai Super Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side will have explosive David Miller available, replacing injured Kane Williamson who has bee ruled out.

DC vs GT Teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.