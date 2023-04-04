Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Warner Departs, Hosts In Big Trouble

IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs GT Match Updates, Game 7, April 4: On Tuesday, David Warner's Delhi Capitals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Catch all the live updates of the DC vs GT match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 4, 2023 8:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Abishek Porel (W)

13* (8) 0x4, 1x6

Sarfaraz Khan

16 (19) 1x4, 0x6

Yash Dayal

(0.3-0-4-0)*

Alzarri Joseph

(3-0-24-2)
  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sarfaraz Khan survives. The right-hander tries to go over the bowler’s head, gets a top edge and Joshua Little spills it down.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: While the physio treats Porel, the camera focusses on Rishabh Pant and he says ‘Hii’ to all. Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also meets Pant. DC 88/4 (11)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant fielding from Joshua Little in the boundary. He saved one the other over, and no he saves another. The next ball, Abishek Porel hits Alzaari Joseph for a six. DC physio Patrick Farhart in the running again as Porel gets hit on the helmet while going for a pull. It’s all happening in the same over.

  • 8:31 PM IST

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: The onus is on Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel. At half-way mark, DC are 78/4

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score:
    Looks like ball came off Sarfaraz Khan’s helmet. The physio is on the field. The ball hits the helmet and gets a top edge, Wriddhiman Saha runs in to take the catch but it drops out. Green signal from the physio. DC 70/4 (9)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Huge blow to Delhi Capitals as David Warner chops on to his tumps. Alzaari Joseph gets his first. Rilee Russoww comes to the crease and looks to be out first ball. Brilliant catch by Rahul Tewatia. He goes to third umpire straightaway. DC 67/4 (8.3)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Time for Sarfaraz Khan to prove his mettle in IPL. The right-hander has been in tremendous form in the domestic circuit and needs to implement the same here. Time for strategic time-out. DC 67/2 (8)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: What a shot from David Warner. The Australian smacks Alzaari Joseph over the long off for a boundary. Four more from the southpaw. You give little bit of room to Warner and he will punish you. DC 63/2 (7)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. David Warner started from where he left in the last game as the Australian has hit atleast a four in the last three overs. DC 52/2 (6)

Delhi Capitals will get Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi boost when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their maiden IPL 2023 home encounter of the season, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals were blown away by the Lucknow Super Giants in their opener. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are coming after beating Chennai Super Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side will have explosive David Miller available, replacing injured Kane Williamson who has been ruled out.

