LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Warner Departs, Hosts In Big Trouble

IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs GT Match Updates, Game 7, April 4: On Tuesday, David Warner's Delhi Capitals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Catch all the live updates of the DC vs GT match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Delhi Capitals will get Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi boost when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their maiden IPL 2023 home encounter of the season, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals were blown away by the Lucknow Super Giants in their opener. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are coming after beating Chennai Super Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side will have explosive David Miller available, replacing injured Kane Williamson who has been ruled out.

