  LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day – Check DEETS
live

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day – Check DEETS

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Match postponed to Monday due to heavy rain. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 29, 2023 8:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN.

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 7:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: The fans can get inside the stadium with the tickets they bought for the May 28 final. The fans need not have to buy tickets again.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Fans would hope that a full match takes place and they get their moneys worth. But all that can only happen if the rain stays away.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: While some reckon it will not rain today, the orecasts have something else to say. As per the official forecast, there are chances o rain on Monday.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Hello and welcome to the updates o the upcoming IPL 2023 final. The game could not be played yesterday due to rain and fans would be hoping the skies do not open up today.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: That’s it!! The game has been postponed for tomorrow!! RESERVE DAY IS ON!

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: In all likelihood, the game is all set to be postponed for tomorrow. We wait for official confirmation.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: If the rain doesn’t stop by 11:00 pm tonight, then the match will head towards for Reserve Day.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: There’s no sign of improvement. The outfield is in a very bad condition and has taken a serious beating. There are big puddles over the covers.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Looking at the current conditions of the ground, we might be heading for a Reserve Day.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: UPDATE FROM AHMEDABAD | No improvement, it’s still raining cats and dogs. The ground has become a mini pond!

